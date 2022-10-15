Ever wanted to be a part of one of Scotland's biggest events? Then the Edinburgh Christmas market and Hogmanay team have the perfect opportunity for you.
Assembly Festival, one of the partner organisers for this year's Edinburgh Christmas market, is looking for "enthusiastic" and "outgoing" people to fill multiple vacancies across its organisation.
To make finding that role easier, we have created a list of the jobs on offer this year.
Edinburgh Christmas market and Hogmanay jobs
Front of House & Box Office Team
Assembly Events is looking for a friendly and approachable person with experience in customer service.
Applicants must be over 18 and will be involved in scanning tickets, selling tickets, providing information and support to visitors, and assisting in directing and managing the flow of people.
Salary: £10.90 per hour, paid fortnightly.
To find out more please visit the application page.
Front of House & Ticketing Supervisors
They are looking for an "enthusiastic" and "outgoing" supervisor to assist in the management of the ticketing team.
Applicants must be over 18 and have excellent leadership skills. They will also be expected to train staff.
Salary: £12 per hour, paid fortnightly.
To find out more and apply, please visit their website.
Site Build Team
Assembly Festival is looking for people with construction, carpentry, and event skills to help construct the Christmas market and Hogmanay sites.
Salary: No less than £13 per hour but pay will be based on experience and skill set.
To find out more, please visit their website.
Bar Team
Bar team members are wanted to help customers have a great time by serving them drinks and ensuring they have a good customer service experience.
The job will require successful applicants to multitask serving drinks, maintaining stock, and ensuring the venue is clean.
Salary: £10.90 per hour and is paid fortnightly.
To find out more and apply, please visit the Assembly Festival website.
Bar Supervisors
A bar supervisor is wanted to help manage the bar team, ensuring customers experience the highest possible quality of service and that staff are fulfilling their duties to the best of their ability.
Salary: £12 per hour, paid fortnightly.
To find out more, please visit the application page.
Ice Rink Marshals
The Edinburgh Christmas market's Ice Rink is returning and will require a confident and skilled ice marshal to ensure customers have a positive experience.
Salary: £12 per hour, paid fortnightly.
To find out more, visit their website.
Ice Rink Team (off-ice) Skate Distribution & Customer Service
Assembly Festival is looking for a confident off-ice skate distributor to work with customers and ensure they get the equipment they need before embarking on the ice.
Salary: £10.90 per hour, paid fortnightly.
Please apply on the Assembly Festival website.
