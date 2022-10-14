As it turns colder and darker, we’re heading indoors to eat and drink... happily Edinburgh has some brilliant brand new venues to while away an autumnal afternoon or evening. By Ailsa Sheldon

Dulse

Seafood lovers, rejoice! Edinburgh’s hottest new restaurant, Dulse, by chef and restaurateur Dean Banks, is a glorious celebration of Scottish fish and shellfish. It’s a sharing-plates style affair – easy when it’s octopus, a little harder when chasing langoustine tails in a soupy sauce. But go with a good friend and you’ll be fine (or order your own). For anyone with frequent ordering envy, it’s the dream.

Fish dominate the decor with maritime murals and bold art with an elegant New Town feel, a long wooden bar, tall scalloped bar stools and velvet banquette seating.

The service is friendly and the wine list compelling.

I can’t resist plump Cumbrae oysters, and try one with Bloody Mary and one with lime and jalapeno, both giving a tangy lift without overpowering the creamy oyster. The Bloody Mary maybe had the edge but I’d need another half dozen to be sure.

The Arbroath Smokie tart had a thin crisp pastry filled with a foamy smoked fish custard (a lot more appetizing than it sounds). Tender octopus tentacles were a great match for a smoky burnt tomato sauce and lemon pearl barley. Sweet langoustine tails came swimming in an aromatic pea and coconut broth.

The crowning glory was the catch of the day, John Dory on the bone, cooked simply in butter allowing the flavour of the fish to shine. With it we loved the warm salad of yellow courgettes and tomatoes, plenty of buttery lemon sauce to generously drizzle, and unnecessary but enjoyable seaweed potatoes and garlic broccoli on the side.

Seafood restaurants can be predictable, Dulse is anything but. The dishes are truly inventive, showcasing the quality produce, but also the skill and flair in the kitchen. I’m already plotting a return trip to try the rest of the menu.

dulse.co.uk