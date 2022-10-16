A group of activists have poured milk onto shop floors across the UK in a call for a plant-based future.
Animal Rebellion protesters led coordinated actions in supermarkets, including an Edinburgh Waitrose, on Saturday.
Footage posted on their social media showed three young demonstrators standing in the dairy section of the Morningside shop.
In a video, two of the activist stood pouring out multiple pints of milk onto the floor, while the third held a sign reading "plant based future".
The group labelled the dairy industry as "incredibly environmentally destructive".
It added that the world's top five meat and dairy corporations were responsible for more Greenhouse gas emissions than Exxon, Shell or BP, according to figures from international non-profit GRAIN.
Milk Pours are currently happening across the UK. All are concerned individuals calling on the government to give us a livable future, a #PlantBasedFuture— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 15, 2022
Here's the latest milk pour happening in Edinburgh @waitrose pic.twitter.com/mawKIylEmI
Activists held similar actions at another seven locations, including five in London and Marks & Spencer stores in Manchester and Norwich.
Waitrose has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel