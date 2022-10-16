A group of activists have poured milk onto shop floors across the UK in a call for a plant-based future.

Animal Rebellion protesters led coordinated actions in supermarkets, including an Edinburgh Waitrose, on Saturday.

Footage posted on their social media showed three young demonstrators standing in the dairy section of the Morningside shop.

In a video, two of the activist stood pouring out multiple pints of milk onto the floor, while the third held a sign reading "plant based future".

The group labelled the dairy industry as "incredibly environmentally destructive".

It added that the world's top five meat and dairy corporations were responsible for more Greenhouse gas emissions than Exxon, Shell or BP, according to figures from international non-profit GRAIN.

Milk Pours are currently happening across the UK. All are concerned individuals calling on the government to give us a livable future, a #PlantBasedFuture



Here's the latest milk pour happening in Edinburgh @waitrose pic.twitter.com/mawKIylEmI — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 15, 2022

Activists held similar actions at another seven locations, including five in London and Marks & Spencer stores in Manchester and Norwich.

Waitrose has been approached for comment.