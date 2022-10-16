AFTER two years of remote events, a charity race held to honour a woman murdered in Glasgow's Southside is returning to the park where her body was found.

Moira's Run brings together hundreds of people from across the UK to remember Moira Jones and raise money for the charity set up by family and friends in her name.

Her mother, Bea Jones, said the annual event is always deeply moving and she feels surrounded by "camaraderie and warmth".

Mrs Jones said: "There is always such a wonderful atmosphere.

"Folk seem to bring with them such camaraderie and warmth and that is so good for everyone there, for us, for me.

"It seems like their warmth surrounds me and there is nothing quite like it."

Moira, who was 40, was abducted from outside her home and forced into Queen's Park where she was raped and murdered.

In response to the loss of their daughter, Mrs Jones and her husband Hu set up The Moira Fund, a charity with the aim of supporting those who lose a loved one to murder.

Every year Moira's Run attempts to reclaim the park following the brutal crime and sees hundreds of supporters - from local residents to friends from afar - turn out to complete a 5k challenge.

This year's run will take place on Sunday, October 23 at 10am, and will be the first in-person event since the start of the pandemic.

Having begun in 2014, the race turned virtual in 2020 and 2021 with fundraisers asked to run or walk the 5k in a location of their choice.

This saw people take part around the world - from New Zealand to the Scottish islands.

Now the event will return to its home in the park and organisers from the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU) hope the in-person event will draw a record turnout to raise funds for the charity.

This year, Victim Support Scotland's Support for Families Bereaved by Crime (SFBC) team is taking part and importantly showing their support.

SFBC works closely with The Moira Fund in supporting families.

Mrs Jones added: “It is just great they will be there and they will have with them members of victims’ families, families we have helped in different ways and who want to show their support for us.

"I am much moved by that. Very pleased.

"We are also hugely grateful for the amazing ongoing support of the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit.

“It is no easy thing to organise an event of this size, especially when you are involved in other crucial work at the same time, but the SVRU team along with their wonderful volunteers do it for us every year and for the last two years have managed a virtual run as well.”

Mrs Jones also said how much the charity appreciates the support of many Glasgow running clubs, whose team members have taken part in every run.

Niven Rennie, SVRU Director, said the unit was "honoured" to support the run, which supporters are also still able to take part in virtually.

He added: “It’s great the run is back at Queen’s Park this year as we know how much Moira’s family and friends appreciate the support of those who turn out.

“Glasgow has a strong sense of community and I know the city will once again ensure this event is a great success.

"The Moira Fund provide a vital service to families struggling to deal with the loss of a loved one to violence.

"We’re honoured to be able to support them in that work.”

To register for Moira’s Run see https://tinyurl.com/mr4afnka or follow the link on the Moira Fund Facebook Page.