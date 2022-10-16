Glasgow residents are being urged to keep their windows closed as fire crews tackle a large blaze.

Eight appliances, including six pumps and aerial equipment, are currently in attendance at the Kingston Street fire in the Tradeston area of the city.

Nearby streets have been cordoned off while emergency services work to extinguish the flames.

John McGowan

Images show thick plumes covering buildings in the area, with some reports stating "smoke is really strong and spreading across into Argyle Street."

People walking past were forced to cover their mouths while passing through the thick smoke.

John McGowan

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have been at the scene since 9.55am.

Police are also in the area to enforce road closures.

Not your standard train commute... Massive fire next to Barclays building in #Glasgow pic.twitter.com/YLolC0dKKo — Steven (@fitlikeidayloon) October 16, 2022

A statement from Police Scotland read: "Due to a fire in Kingston Street, near the junction with Centre Street, a number of roads in the area are closed.

"Local diversions are in place. We are advising people to keep their windows closed due to the smoke and not to gather on the street. SFRS are dealing with the fire."

More follows