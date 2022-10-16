IT was a gift to the city nearly 90 years ago to celebrate cultural exchanges that existed at the time and reveals nothing about the atrocities committed less than a decade later.

Now, Scotland’s top historian said “it would be wrong” to destroy or dispose of a signed photo of Adolf Hitler which was gifted just months after the dictator became chancellor of Germany.

The photo is among the 1.4 million items that are housed at Glasgow Museums Resource Centre, the store for the museums’ collections when they are not on display at exhibitions in the city.

It was presented to former lord provost of Glasgow and chancellor of the University of Glasgow, Sir Daniel Macaulay Stevenson, in 1933 in recognition of his work for Anglo-German cultural exchanges.

Speaking to The Herald, Professor Si Tom Devine said the decision by Glasgow Museums to maintain possession of the photograph aligns with the “fundamental purpose” of a museum.

The historian added: “The fundamental purpose of a museum is to preserve and care for historical objects. In that sense it would be wrong to destroy or otherwise dispose of this autographed photograph.

“Apart from that general principle, it might have connections related to historical issues.”

Prof Devine: 'Would be wrong' to dispose or dispose of photograph.

The two-foot high portrait, signed “To Sir Daniel Stevenson, Best Wishes Adolf Hitler”, was discovered “in stores” hidden behind a bookcase at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum during refurbishment works which took place between 2003 and 2006.

Reports at the time suggested officials were unable to determine how it ended up in the museum, with no trace of any record or log of its arrival.

After the discovery of the photo was made public in 2006, Glasgow Museums made a commitment at the time that it “would never go on public display”.

After being approached by The Herald, Glasgow Life Museums confirmed that no plans currently exist neither to sell nor dispose of the photo, which they describe as “an important historical record”.

Any future proposal to sell or dispose of it, they said, would ultimately rest with Glasgow City Council.

A spokesman for Glasgow Life Museums said: “The photo is an important historical record and we have no plans to dispose of it.

“Any proposal to de-accession items from Glasgow’s collection follows a rigorous process in accordance with the UK Museum Accreditation scheme. The decision to dispose of items ultimately rests with Glasgow City Council.”

Sir Tom pointed out the decision to keep the photograph was a far cry from any decision to display it.

Adolf Hitler in Paris. Picture: Getty.

He added: “Displaying objects is also another important function of museums but the identification and selection of those artefacts is a decision for the professional staff of these institutions. After all, museums contain many thousands of pieces which are stored but rarely publicly displayed.

“Showing a large image of Hitler in a public space in Glasgow has been judged inappropriate. I, for one, accept that decision of the professionals. I am also sure that bona fide scholars with interest in the field would be able to gain access to it in pursuit of their studies.”

Sir Tom’s comments were echoed by Ephraim Borowski, director of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, who told The Herald that erasing the photo would “remove it from public consciousness”.

He said: “Unlike private collectors whose motives are often suspect, museums are a resource to learn from, and, as Glasgow Museums have said, this photograph is indeed an important - which is not to say commendable - historical record.

“If we erase the physical record of a genocidal dictator then we remove it from public consciousness and risk giving succour to those who would deny history.

“Museums are a resource to learn from, and the artefacts in them - even those with the most dubious provenance - serve an important purpose in reminding us of where hate can lead when it goes unchecked.”

Back in 2014, a signed photo of Hitler that was discovered in the ruins of his bunker after his death was sold at auction for £10,400 in Cheshire.