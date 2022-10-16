Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no relatives came to claim his body.

The Scots serial killer died in hospital on Saturday, October 8 while serving life sentences for the murders of 23-year-old Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18.

The City of Edinburgh Council has assumed responsibility for funeral arrangements, as is customary when no relatives or next of kin come forward to claim the body.

Earlier this year, the 76-year-old had been transferred from HMP Edinburgh to the capital's Royal Infirmary.

Tobin's death certificate has confirmed he died at the hospital at 5.35am on Saturday, October 8, the Sunday Mail revealed.

His cause of death is listed as "unascertained (pending investigations)" as registered by a detective sergeant.

The local authority confirmed Tobin's remains had been cremated on Thursday in " accordance with the requirements of Section 87 of the Burials and Cremation (Scotland) Act 2016".

A statement added: “Ashes from the cremation were dispersed into the sea.

“The council’s thoughts are with the victims of his crimes and their loved ones.”

Police believe Tobin was responsible for the murders of other women because he had at least 40 aliases and 150 cars during his life.