Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no relatives came to claim his body.
The Scots serial killer died in hospital on Saturday, October 8 while serving life sentences for the murders of 23-year-old Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18.
The City of Edinburgh Council has assumed responsibility for funeral arrangements, as is customary when no relatives or next of kin come forward to claim the body.
Earlier this year, the 76-year-old had been transferred from HMP Edinburgh to the capital's Royal Infirmary.
Tobin's death certificate has confirmed he died at the hospital at 5.35am on Saturday, October 8, the Sunday Mail revealed.
His cause of death is listed as "unascertained (pending investigations)" as registered by a detective sergeant.
The local authority confirmed Tobin's remains had been cremated on Thursday in " accordance with the requirements of Section 87 of the Burials and Cremation (Scotland) Act 2016".
A statement added: “Ashes from the cremation were dispersed into the sea.
“The council’s thoughts are with the victims of his crimes and their loved ones.”
Police believe Tobin was responsible for the murders of other women because he had at least 40 aliases and 150 cars during his life.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel