NEARLY one in five over 65s is at risk of malnutrition, according to research by a Scottish charity which warns the cost of living crisis will make the problem even worse.

Food Train, which provides services such as grocery deliveries and home cooking for older people, said that rates of malnutrition are being worryingly under-reported.

Official estimates suggest that one in 10 older people in Scotland are suffering from, or at risk of, malnutrition.

However, research undertaken as part of Food Train’s Eat Well Age Well project - in partnership with other organisations across Scotland - has screened 2,756 over-65s for signs of malnourishment since January 2019.

They found that 467 (17 per cent) were at risk, but that even this is probably only the “tip of the iceberg”.

Michelle Curruthers, Food Train

Food Train chief executive, Michelle Carruthers, said: “The fact that almost a fifth of the older people who we and our partners have screened were at risk of malnutrition is bad enough.

“But the sad reality is this has to be just the tip of the iceberg. We are screening people who have accessed a service of some kind.

“What about the people who aren’t accessing services and who are slipping through the net?

“Until screening is stepped up across the country, we will not get an accurate picture of those at risk, let alone the numbers of older people who are actually malnourished.

“We’re talking about peoples’ health and lives here. With the cost of living crisis and the further risks that brings, we need swift and practical action.”

Malnutrition is defined as not having enough to eat, not eating enough of the right things, or being unable to absorb the necessary nutrients from the food consumed - for example, due to underlying health conditions.

Over time this can lead to a raft of difficulties, including dangerous weight loss, muscle depletion, reductions in immune system function, heart problems, and gastro-intestinal issues.

The findings come in the wake of UK Malnutrition Awareness Week, which ended yesterday.

Food Train has repeatedly called for malnutrition screening to become mandatory for all statutory agencies that have a role in supporting older people.

By identifying those at risk sooner, the charity says support can be given to stop people becoming unwell, easing pressure on NHS and social care services which are already overwhelmed.

Jen Grant, Eat Well Age Well’s project dietitian, said: “Malnutrition is largely preventable and treatable through early intervention and screening.

“Carers and care organisations have a vital role to play in both identifying those at risk of becoming malnourished and supporting older people living at home.

“If everyone working in community settings with older people better understood the signs of malnutrition, we could spot and tackle issues sooner.”

Food Train works with more than 3,000 older people each year across Scotland, helping them to eat well and live well in their own homes through a range of shopping, meal making, befriending and other support projects.

The latest findings come after a recent survey by Food Train found that a quarter of its members nationally said they were already buying less food in order to save money to heat their homes this winter amid the surge in energy prices.

Six in 10 respondents also said they planned on heating their homes less to make their finances stretch further.

A Short-Life Working Group has been established by the Scottish Government to examine the issue of malnutrition in older people, screening and the potential effects of rising food and energy prices on the issue.

Its first meeting will take place later this month, with Food Train in attendance.

The charity's previous cost of living research, published in September, heard "heartbreaking" testimony from pensioners juggling the costs of heating and eating.

Some said they were already only heating only part of their homes, were showering less often to save on power, eating sandwiches for main meals, and had stopped buying new clothes.

One woman told the charity: “I eat salads so I don’t need to use electricity. I can’t afford it and don’t have any savings to dip into.”

Another said it was "torture to choose between heat and food", with one pensioner saying: “I might have to reduce my shopping. I don't know how to save money on energy because I need to keep warm. When the temperature drops, I suffer pains.”

Another respondent to the charity's survey said: “It’s very difficult not to give way to depression. If I feel cold, I don’t turn the heating on - I just put more clothes on.”

Others said they are going out less often to save money, increasing the risk of social isolation.

Food Train’s grocery shopping service has faced sustained record-high demand across Scotland since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, making more than 60,000 shopping deliveries across Scotland in the last 12 months.

People with concerns about their own or an older person's wellbeing can call Eat Well Age Well’s Malnutrition Advice Line on 0800 13 88 220. Advice is also available at www.eatwellagewell.org.uk.