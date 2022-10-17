A pensioner has died in hospital after a two-car crash in Orkney.
On Saturday, an 82-year-old woman was seriously injured after the Land Rover Discovery she was in and a VW Golf crashed on the island’s A965 at Cursiter, about a mile east of Finstown.
Emergency services were called at about 6.40pm and took the Discovery passenger to Balfour Hospital. She was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she died on Sunday.
Police Scotland said the driver of the Discovery, a 79-year-old man, was taken to Balfour Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the Golf, a 26-year-old man, was also treated at Balfour Hospital for minor injuries, officers said.
Sergeant David Miller said: “We are appealing to anyone who has information that could help with our enquiries to get in touch.
“In particular if you have dashcam then please contact officers.”
Sgt Miller said anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident number 2705 of October 15.
