Edinburgh's world famous Hogmanay street party will make a comeback after three years - but with a reduced capacity and an increase in ticket prices.

To reduce possible crowd congestion, the street party will have a capacity of 30,000, half of what it was pre-pandemic.

And ticket prices have been increased by £2 since last year’s cancellation, now set at £27.50.

Thousands of revellers are set to light up the city with the help of new high-tech wristbands.

Festivalgoers will create a show of their own on and around Princes Street thanks to lighting effects used by the likes of Coldplay, Jay-Z, Sir Elton John and Celine Dion.

The collaboration with wearable tech company Xylobands will see the LED wristbands issued to ticket-holders creating patterns to coincide with music played by DJs.

Organisers have promised one of the world's best new year fireworks displays will unfold above Edinburgh Castle to herald 2023.

Tickets will goon sale on Tuesday with a further 10,000 for the Concert in the Gardens in West Princes Street Gardens up for grabs later this month.

The line-up is still under wraps for the gig, previously headlined by Primal Scream, The Proclaimers, Biffy Clyro, Simple Minds, Paolo Nutini, KT Tunstall and Blondie.

Efforts to revive the event last year were abandoned before Christmas in the face of growing concerns about a new Covid variant.

Festival founders Unique Events have joined forces with another Fringe company, Assembly, to work on the festival.

Unique Events director Penny Dougherty and Assembly founder William Burdett-Coutts said: “We can’t wait to welcome people back to celebrate in Edinburgh at the ‘Home of Hogmanay.’

“Our new LED wristbands will ensure that all revellers are part of the show and the spectacular ‘midnight moment.’”

Some 5,000 tickets for EH postcode holders will cost £22.50, up from £17.50 a year ago.

Tickets for the last street party to go ahead, in 2019-20, cost £31.50 each, although the offer for local residents was £21.50.

Unique Events director Al Thomson said: “We’ve tried to keep tickets as affordable as possible and in line with recent years.

“The introduction of new technologies and entertainment obviously come at a cost, and with general event costs increasing significantly in the current climate, a small increase was necessary to ensure we continue to deliver a world-class event experience.”

Val Walker, council culture convener, said: “Edinburgh is truly the home of Hogmanay and we’re very much looking forward to the return of the world-renowned street party.

"Revellers can expect an unforgettable firework and light show, and a new level of involvement with the addition of the personal LED wristbands. I can’t wait to see it.

“Edinburgh’s Hogmanay remains the place to be to bring in the bells and this year will be no exception."

Jason Reigler, technology and innovation director at Xylobands, said: “New Year in Edinburgh is legendary, and we’ll bring in 2023 with a fun filled illumination of light, giving participants the wow factor.”