A NUMBER of roads in Glasgow remain closed as fire crews continue to tackle a fire in the city.

Emergency services had been called to a building in the city's Kingston Street on Sunday at 9.55am. 

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen across the city as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Officers locked down the area and closed off multiple nearby roads.

On Monday, closures continue in place as a cordon remains up.

READ MORE: People urged to stay indoors as fire ravages Glasgow building

Kingston Street at Tradeston Street to Commerce Street is closed, as is Nelson Street at Commerce Street to Tradeston Street.

This will impact traffic heading into the city or trying to reach the M8, M77 and M74.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they still have two appliances on the scene. 