A menu full of tasty surprises matches a truly magical setting and inspirational location.

THERE’S no easy way to get to Mingary Castle. It’s a two-hour drive from Fort William with the last hour on a twisty single-track road. Alternatively, you can come by ferry via the Isle of Mull. One thing’s for sure: it’s well worth the journey.

Already late, I drive past the little wooden sign, backtrack and follow a farm track, convinced I’ve gone wrong. Turning the corner, Mingary Castle rises dramatically above the rugged coastline. Mingary is a Thirteenth Century edifice, not a country house with grand ambitions.

Renovated between 2013 and 2016, a beautiful boutique hotel has been cleverly built within the castle walls. It’s billed as a restaurant with rooms, and the four suites feature four-poster beds, antique furniture, roll-top baths and fireplaces.

Running the show are hospitality power couple Colin Nicholson and Jessica Thompson. Colin was head chef at Arisaig House then Inverlochy Castle before the opportunity to take on Mingary arose. His partner Jessica was Inverlochy Castle’s restaurant manager. Many of their team are former colleagues who chose to follow this talented pair to this most remote outpost of gastronomic delights.

The dining room is probably cosier than the original banqueting hall would have been, but it’s definitely in keeping with its style, with wooden panelled walls, gilt mirrors, antiques and soft music. I’m here for the tasting menu: eight courses, though the first comes in three bite-size stages so it’s easy to lose count.