Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebration is set to return after a three-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The massive cultural event will take to the streets of the nation's capital and will see revellers welcome 2023 in style.

It will also see the return of the event's spectacular firework display and light show.

To help you prepare for the end of 2022, here is everything you need to know about this year's Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.

Is Hogmanay 2022 cancelled?

No, this year's Hogmanay celebrations will go ahead unlike in previous years when the event did not go ahead due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

When is Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2022?

Hogmanay is the traditional Scottish New Year celebration, and as such, will take place on Saturday, December 31.

The festival takes place over three days from Friday, December 30 to Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Where is Edinburgh's Hogmanay happening?

BREAKING NEWS: The world-famous @edhogmanay Street Party returns to the capital’s historic city centre on Sat 31 December, to once again light-up the #Edinburgh skies, at one of the world’s greatest New Year celebrations.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations take place in different areas across the city.

The event's live concert will take place underneath Edinburgh Castle while the street party will occur in the city's historic town centre.

Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022 tickets

Edinburgh's Hogmanay is ticketed and will cost attendees money to take part.

Tickets for this year's street party and firework show are now on sale and can be purchased on the Edinburgh Hogmanay website.

What is happening at Edinburgh's 2022 Hogmanay?

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2022 event programme news is coming soon! Visit https://t.co/8vbhFXRqHE to sign-up to our mailing list and be the first to receive festival announcements, news, artist content, ticket info and more! #Edinburgh #Hogmanay #Scotland #backwithabang pic.twitter.com/gc1x2jTLdb — Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) September 1, 2022

with just weeks to go, the Edinburgh Hogmanay website says it will host "3-days of incredible events" across the city.

There will be a street party in Edinburgh's historic city centre where revellers from all around the globe can get together to see the city's famous firework display.

Festivalgoers are also expected to be able to make their own show thanks to a collaboration with the wearable tech company, Xylobands.

Ticket holders will be given LED wristbands which will create patterns linked to what the DJ is playing.

The Concert in the Gardens will also return and see live acts hit the stage beneath Edinburgh Castle.

Why do they call it Hogmanay?

Hogmanay is Scotland's New Year but its origins are not totally certain.

The Oxford English Dictionary supports the theory that the word can trace its roots back to the 16th Century Middle French word 'hoguinané,' referring to a gift given at New Year.

Other theories state that there is a possible Norse or Gaelic origin.