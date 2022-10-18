Scottish independence will not rely on “back-of-a-fag-packet” planning like Brexit, a Scottish minister has said.
Neil Gray’s comments came after Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her plans for the economy in an independent Scotland on Monday, with the third in a series of papers designed to refresh the prospectus for an independent Scotland.
The First Minister said Scotland would continue to use Sterling after a vote to leave, only moving to a new Scottish pound when a number of requirements are met, including when the country is fiscally sustainable.
Ms Sturgeon repeatedly refused to say how long that period would last, but intimated in an answer to one journalist that she hoped it would be less than five years.
She also said there would be border checks on two major trunk roads and rail freight terminals between Scotland and England in the event of the country gaining EU membership.
The First Minister also said renewable energy would be the “bedrock” of the economy of an independent Scotland as North Sea revenues decline.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday, one of the Ms Sturgeon’s ministers rejected comparisons to the Brexit campaign.
“We have produced already three prospectus papers, we’ve got more to come in the series, where we’re setting out the case to the people of Scotland, giving them the information so they can make an informed choice,” Europe minister Neil Gray said on Good Morning Scotland.
“It’s not possible to compare the well-informed choice that people in Scotland are going to make over independence with the back-of-a-fag-packet case that was presented to people before the Brexit referendum.”
He added: “We’ve got a plan not just to put to the people of Scotland in terms of a choice to make, but also one that would inform our state building after a Yes vote in an independence referendum.”
No unified prospectus was put forward before the 2016 referendum on leaving the EU.
When asked if he believes Monday’s paper will shift opinion in favour of independence, Mr Gray simply said: “Yes.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel