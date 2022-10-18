Whitehall and Downing Street have been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package.

Police were called at just before 11:45am on Tuesday to reports of a suspicious package in Whitehall.

Officers remain in attendance and a police cordon is in place as a precaution while the item is assessed by specialist officers.

The public have been advised to avoid the area.

Police were called at 11.42hrs on Tuesday, 18 October to reports of a suspicious package in #Whitehall.

Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place as a precaution.

The item will be assessed by specialist officers.

Please avoid the area. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) October 18, 2022

UPDATE: The police cordon has been lifted after specialist officers assessed the item and it was declared as non-suspicious, City of Westminster Police confirmed.