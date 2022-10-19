CHILDREN raised by parents who are strict and show little warmth are more likely to become overweight, according to new research.

Scientists compared the body mass index over time for more than 10,500 UK children from the age of seven through adolescence and into early adulthood.

Weight was cross-referenced against four distinct parenting styles based on questionnaires completed by the parents and children.

Alexa Segal, one of the researchers who carried out the analysis at Imperial College London, said the link between parenting style and a child’s weight is “often considered a taboo subject”, but could be important to informing obesity policies.

The findings of the study, believed to be the first of its kind, have been peer-reviewed but are not yet submitted to a medical journal for publication

They were presented in Sydney as part of the annual International Congress on Obesity, which brings together global experts.

The four parenting styles scrutinised were: authoritative (parents who maintain clear boundaries but are also warm); authoritarian (parents who maintain strict discipline and show little warmth); permissive (parents who are empathic but have few rules); and neglectful or uninvolved (parents who are emotionally uninvolved and have few rules).

Weight was measured for the children at ages seven, 11, 13, 16 and 23.

Researchers found that youngsters who experienced authoritarian or neglectful styles of parenting at age seven were more likely to have a higher weight (taking into account their age, sex and height) than those who experienced authoritative parenting.

They were about 1.5kg (3.3lb) heavier, on average. The association was seen at all ages.

The study’s authors suggest that the lack of warmth associated with authoritarian and neglectful parenting may mean that a child’s ability to self-regulate their food intake – to eat when hungry and stop eating when full – does not develop properly.

Ms Segal said: “Authoritarian mothers are characterised by being demanding and controlling, while having low warmth and responsiveness.

“This could lead to them not responding to their child’s hunger cues by, for example, not allowing them to select a snack when hungry, and/or asserting control over the child’s food intake by, for example, putting them under pressure to clean their plate when they are not hungry.

“This control means that the child does not develop their own ability to regulate their own energy intake, meaning they might overindulge when they have the ability.

“Neglectful parenting, on the other hand, may be an issue of true neglect, where no rules are given – so children might have a free rein to select unhealthy options.”

The results also suggest that permissive parenting was associated with increased weight, although the effect lessened with age.

However, further research is needed to establish whether there is a real effect as the results were not statistically significant.

Professor Louise Baur, president of the World Obesity Federation, said: “This study highlights the fundamental importance of parents in raising healthy children. The world today often makes it difficult for children and families to eat well, be physically active, sleep well and cope with stress.

“Parents who are able to set appropriate limits for their child, while bringing warmth and sensitivity to the relationship, may be better able to help their child be as healthy as possible.”