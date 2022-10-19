A controversial mural that appeared on a tenement gable end in Glasgow’s Dennistoun has been painted over black.

The Duke Street mural, which was the work of London-based artist Josephine Hicks, was commissioned by shoe retailer Clarks to advertise desert boots as part of their new ‘For the World Ahead’ brand campaign.

The appearance of the mural on the gable end of one of the area’s oldest tenements in the past few weeks sparked local outcry amid concern that Glasgow’s rich gable end mural landscape could be at risk from 'creeping commercialisation' as a result.

Dennistoun Conservation Society, which showcases the history and heritage of Dennistoun as a designated conservation area, took to Twitter to express their confusion as to how Clarks "got the gig" for the mural, while BAFTA Scotland award winning photographer and filmmaker Chris Leslie tweeted that it was a "slippery slope to massive semi permanent ads across the city".

These concerns were echoed by Labour MSP for Glasgow Paul Sweeney, who said at the time that it would be “of great concern” if the appearance of commercial murals in the city “was to become the norm”.

The Clarks mural appeared in the past few weeks. (Image: Newsquest)

As the building on which the Clarks mural was painted is a listed building and within the Dennistoun Conservation Area, an application for planning consent for an ‘application of colour’ would have been required as well as advertising consent, Glasgow City Council informed The Herald.

The council confirmed that no planning application was received in relation to the mural.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman told The Herald: “This is not an issue where we’ve had to intervene and it appears the matter has been resolved locally. No planning application has been received in relation to this mural.”

In response to the news that the mural had been painted over, a spokesman for Clarks informed The Herald that the mural “was only a temporary piece of art”.

MSP Paul Sweeney welcomed the news of the mural’s disappearance by saying that he hopes that Glasgow’s mural landscape continues to pay tribute to the city’s heritage “from now own”.

Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney

He told The Herald: “Traditionally, Glasgow’s mural art has been a vehicle to pay tribute to our city’s heritage, our local heroes and to pioneers who have put Scotland on the map. It was sad to see them commercialised in this manner but thankfully it appears we won't be seeing it happen again, especially without planning permission or listed building consent as was the case here.

“Glasgow is a city teaming with history and tradition. There are countless achievements of Glaswegians that we could and should be drawing attention to; achievements that put Glasgow on the map globally. That is what I hope to see from now on, not the commercialisation of our city's assets."

The disappearance of the Clarks mural comes days after Glasgow welcomed three new striking murals on the 9.4m tall rounded tanks at Chivas’ Strathclyde Distillery in the city’s Gorbals area.

The project, delivered in partnership with Glasgow-based production company artpistol Projects, saw local artists Molly Hankinson, Michael Corr and Rogue One transform the tanks with paintings of iconic local figures, with additional typography woven throughout by artistic signwriter Ellie Mills.