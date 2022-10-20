KEITH Howell’s letter (October 19) makes clear that Better Together really has learned nothing, and not moved on at all, from 2014. He demands that a plan for independence should “include revealing working assumptions about year-by-year spending, revenues and borrowing”, and, not satisfied with that, “for at least the coming decade”.

It would be easy to point to the practice of (at the time of writing) the immediately previous Chancellor, who announced a whole catalogue of tax cuts, mainly for the very wealthy, without a single indication of how it would be paid for. Even the current incumbent has indicated that while he is rowing back on the proposals of his predecessor, we won’t learn what spending cuts are proposed for next year (six months away!) until Halloween, the title of a film described as a “slasher movie”. Let’s hope for the best?

So, Westminster can’t be clear about the next financial year, but independence should provide if not specific intent, then “assumptions” which can by their nature be challenged, and will often be knocked out the park by “events, dear boy, events” (Harold McMillan). For instance, how many forecasters, pre-2020, made the assumption of a global health pandemic, or that a very large country would invade the smaller country next door? These illustrate the truth of JK Galbraith’s view that economic forecasting was invented to make astrology look respectable.

And then just to raise the stakes, the First Minister is expected to know how the EU will react on independence. But when? Is this not in the hands of when Westminster feels able to stop hiding “under a desk” and allow a referendum?

Finally, we should not just know what the risks and opportunities are, they should be quantified. Over the next 10 years! The risks of staying with the UK are piling up and are easily quantified, including the higher food and energy prices we were promised only if we voted Yes.

Mr Howell’s demands seeks an impossible clarity and instead are intended to cause obstruction by asking questions which cannot be answered with certainty, just as in 2014. Not to debate to a conclusion, but instead create doubt and uncertainty.

Alasdair Galloway, Dumbarton

A matter of detail

LIKE all readers of The Herald, I am totally open-minded and would not dream of writing to the paper with my tongue attempting to poke a hole in my cheek. So it was amazing to read Tom Gordon's report highlighting the enormous gaps in the Scottish Government's economic prospectus for an independent country ("After an endless wait, Sturgeon’s Indy vision was big on rhetoric, but light on some crucial details", The Herald, October 18). Vital details in the document were conspicuous by their absence, despite the efforts, presumably, of legions of civil servants.

The Roman poet Horace probably got there first when he wrote, "Parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus"... The mountains will be in labour and a ridiculous mouse will be brought forth. QED.

Bob Scott, Drymen

• “ILLOGICAL, Captain!” would be Mr Spock’s response on reading the latest reprise of the economic case for independence put forward by the SNP. For now more than ever, sound money, above-average growth (that is sustainable), and stable progressive politics must surely be the sine qua non of serious debate on the subject – and not simply another re-run of the argument that it is a “jam tomorrow” goal. Sadly nothing new or convincing emerges from the SNP that addresses the challenge for a small, open economy now facing a global future characterised by ever more disruptive shocks and ever greater risk and uncertainty.

The arguments that have been put forward need stress-tested to the full and beyond. Perhaps best to “beam me up, Scotty” before the next external shock is upon us poor souls, as the constitutional debate rumbles on – draining yet more vital energy at a time of national crisis.

Ewen Peters, Newton Mearns

Adversity brings opportunity

IT is to their credit that Tory MPs and members of the party want Liz Truss to resign.

It's hard to know how much damage Ms Truss has done in these few weeks and yes, Jeremy Hunt has been appointed Chancellor, but quite honestly anything he does is masking the real damage done by these Tories and their Brexit.

In 2016, a year that will forever live in infamy, the UK economy was some 90% of the German economy whereas now it is only around 70%.That is the real cost of their Brexit and no amount of little deals with Chile or New Zealand will make any kind of real dent in that damage. How this has come about is exemplified by the very recent decision by BMW to move the proposed production of the electric version of the Mini, the iconic "British" small car, to China. But even so, Germany still does also make stuff, whereas thanks to Ms Truss's idol Margaret Thatcher we have hedge fund managers, and what do they add to the lives of real people? Another example is the failure of the UK Government to sort out its bureaucracy to allow Talgo to create a train manufacturing plant at Kincardine. And so it goes on, with exports lost and investment moved elsewhere

But in all adversity there is an opportunity for an independent Scotland. If our economy has fallen by 20% then Scotland joining the EU may well see it rebound by some of that 20%. It’s not hard to imagine how this would happen. Talgo could perhaps still build trains at Kincardine but more likely there will be companies from America and other countries who would be keen to locate in Scotland, an English-speaking country on the UK mainland and by then within the EU and one which can generate 123% of its electricity needs from renewable sources. Another Celtic Tiger economy ready to rise up to the benefit of all citizens.

It's not wishful thinking and all it takes is a Yes vote.

Rab Mungall, Dunfermline

Taking the long-term view

WHILST I accept some of what Brian Wilson says (“Forget the SNP noise, we have to focus on getting the Tories out”, The Herald, October 18), there is a lack of context that makes it hard to go along with the whole message.

Taking the longer view, the two major UK parties have swapped places between government and opposition and seem likely to do so again. But it isn’t obvious that this arrangement has produced even average results by G7 economic standards or in terms of citizens’ welfare. Labour has been unimpressive relative to the Tories in terms of time spent in government, achieving only 13 years in the last 40. I accept that having so much of the media on their side and plenty of the super-rich happy to donate to the party gives the Tories an advantage but opportunities have been squandered by Labour and when the pendulum has swung back to the Tories, much Labour policy has been undone.

In that longer view then, how likely is it that, even if Labour were to win the next UK election, we will not see the Tories restored, in time, to office with all the consequences that Brian Wilson would evidently dislike?

Perhaps something more fundamental is necessary to break a long-running and, at best, unimpressive cycle. This may be what explains the degree of support for Scotland’s largest party and for how long it has endured. This, it seems to me, is evidently a gap in Mr Wilson’s take on things.

Alasdair Rankin, Edinburgh

A consensual approach to tax

IN times of economic distress, the debates around taxation and spending inevitably and understandably arise.

As the arguments about who should pay the most and how much they should pay rage on, the claims that “those with the broadest shoulders should bear the greatest burden” begins to irritate.

It should be acknowledged that the majority of said shoulders have become broad as a result of hard work and application

Whilst it is clearly desirable to want to achieve a reasonable degree of wealth distribution for the benefit of society as a whole, this is not best achieved by implying that higher rate taxpayers' wealth is somehow “ill-gotten” and should be clawed back or “recovered” like the proceeds of crime.

Perhaps a more consensual approach to the distribution of wealth by asking or encouraging the so-called wealthy to participate in the process rather than demanding it would generate a more generous response

Most would be happier to volunteer than be press-ganged.

Keith Swinley, Ayr

