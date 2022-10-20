Liz Truss’s Government is teetering on the brink of collapse after another chaotic day which saw the acrimonious resignation of her home secretary, mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote, and confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit.

Suella Braverman lashed out at Ms Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership as she resigned and accused the Government of “breaking key pledges”.

Her exit, coming just five days after Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking as chancellor, means the Prime Minister has lost two people from the four great offices of state within her first six weeks in No 10, with all eyes on whether other Cabinet ministers could follow suit.

The exodus appeared to continue with speculation that Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy, Craig Whittaker, walked out after a last-minute U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from Conservative MPs if they backed a Labour challenge over fracking.

It came after climate minister Graham Stuart told the Commons minutes before the vote that “quite clearly this is not a confidence vote”, despite Mr Whittaker earlier issuing a “100% hard” three-line whip, meaning any Tory MP who rebelled could be thrown out of the parliamentary party.

No 10 later said Mr Stuart had been “mistakenly” told by Downing Street to say the vote should not be treated as a confidence motion, and that Conservative MPs were “fully aware” it was subject to a three-line whip.

A spokesman said the whips would be speaking to the Tories who failed to support the Government, and those without a “reasonable excuse” would face “proportionate disciplinary action”.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Thursday, a No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip.

Tonight we are all Charles Walker https://t.co/ITATe2IFWI — Maria Caulfield MP (@mariacaulfield) October 19, 2022

“Throughout the day, the whips had treated the vote as a confidence motion. The minister at the despatch box was told, mistakenly, by Downing Street to say that it was not.

“However, Conservative MPs were fully aware that the vote was subject to a three-line whip.

“The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the Government. Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the Government can expect proportionate disciplinary action.”

Paul Goodman, editor of the influential ConservativeHome website, said he has “never seen anything like the chaos” of Wednesday.

“I have to say, if you’re looking for a coalition of chaos, Liz Truss is a one-woman coalition of chaos,” he told BBC Two’s Newsnight.