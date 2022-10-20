A ‘complete outage’ has hit Shetland leaving islanders without access to Internet, phones or computers.

Police Scotland said that engineers are currently working to fix the outage, which is affecting Shetland's connection to the main line.

Officers are patrolling the area and will update residents on the situation when they have more information.

Highland & Islands Police Division tweeted: "Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland affecting its connection to the main line.

Phones, internet and computers are not usable.



Officers will continue to patrol the area and we will give you an update on the situation as soon as we have more information. — Northern Police (@northernPolice) October 20, 2022

"Officers will continue to patrol the area and we will give you an update on the situation as soon as we have more information."

Local reports suggest that landlines can phone out, but that residents cannot receive incoming communications other than those served by Shetland BroadBand.