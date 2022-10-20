Police officers from across Scotland are to be sent to Shetland after a "complete outage" left islanders without access to internet or computers.
They will be deployed on Friday and remain as long as necessary, indicating that it may be some time before normality resumes on the island.
Residents are also being urged to avoid making non-urgent calls to keep the lines clear for emergencies.
Communication lines were cut after a subsea cable connecting Shetland with the Scottish mainland was damaged overnight - however residents are still able to make emergency calls with no signal.
Engineers are working to restore or divert services via other routes after issues with the main line created a widespread outage.
Police Scotland confirmed that some landlines and mobiles are also experiencing a loss of signal.
An emergency hub has also been set up in the Tesco car park in South Road, Lerwick.
Superintendent David Ross said: “We are working with partners to ensure people across Shetland have access to emergency services. Officers and vehicles from across Scotland are being sent to assist until normal service is resumed.
“They will be ready to be deployed on Friday, 21 October, and will remain as long as necessary. Local police stations are open and there is an emergency Hub set up in the Tesco car park in South Road, Lerwick.
“In the meantime, we are advising people not to make non-urgent calls for the time being so that all available lines can be used for emergencies if required.
“If you cannot access 999 by phone you should go to your nearest police station, ambulance station, fire station or hospital to report an emergency or try flagging down an emergency services vehicle that does not have its blue lights on.
“Officers are patrolling in vehicles and on foot and will continue to make themselves available. In addition, I would ask that relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people check on them regularly. Assistance alarms may not be operating correctly.”
