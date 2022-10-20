Council workers could still walk out after trade unions accused bosses of trying to go back on their promised pay deal.

School staff and refuse workers could go on strike after Cosla revealed elements of the payout would be limited to a single year.

In August, bin strikes saw streets across Scotland overflowing and rubbish piling up on the streets - including in Edinburgh as thousands flocked to the capital for the Fringe festival.

An 11th-hour offer halted school strikes which ensured that the lowest paid around saw a pay rise of around 10 to 11 per cent.

Unison, as well as Unite and GMB, have warned local authority bosses that strikes could be back on the table after elements of the offer, including an extra day's leave, were limited to only one year.

The unions claim this time restriction was not included in the original deal.

A letter from Unison to Cosla read: “It is frankly outrageous that the draft pay circular sent to us on 7th October sought to time limit elements of the offer that had no time limitation on them in the original offer letter or in the discussions we had prior to it”

“That this remains unresolved should be a source of deep embarrassment. As has previously been advised our strike mandates remain live and we are all under increasing pressure from members, who are rapidly losing faith in their employer, to lift the strike suspensions if a resolution is not achieved quickly.”

Trade union strikes remain suspended but mandates remain live meaning the union can legally call their local government members back out on strike again.

Head of local government for the same union Johanna Baxter said: "This is appalling behaviour – either the employer did not even understand the offer they themselves were making or they did and are now trying to renegue on it before its even been implemented. Either way it will be our members that suffer if they are allowed to get away with it.

"We have made clear to the employer and the Scottish Government that our strike mandates remain live and all three trade unions are under increasing pressure from members, who are rapidly losing faith in their employer, to lift the strike suspensions if a resolution and call members out if a resolution is not achieved quickly.

"Our members will rightly be questioning the value of COSLA if they cannot be trusted to draft an offer that they understand or uphold one that they do understand.

"It should be a source of deep embarrassment to COSLA that more than six months since the pay implementation date and in the middle of the worst cost of living crises our country has seen, waiting on their pay rise.”

A COSLA spokesperson said: “We value our Local Government workforce highly. That is why, in an attempt to get the money to the Local Government Workforce as soon as possible we have offered to separate the pay element of the agreement from the parts that require clarification.



“On the clarification points, in the interests of COSLA’s members, and given significant financial constraints across the public sector, we are working with Scottish Government to ensure there is a shared understanding in relation to all parts of the deal.”