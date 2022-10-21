The Scottish Government has to make more progress in moving back towards face-to-face mental health treatment after the pandemic, campaigners have said.

People suffering from mental health issues in the pandemic were forced to receive treatment remotely due to the risks of spreading the virus.

But research by the Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH) found just 13% of people they spoke to in two recent surveys said they were now receiving face-to-face support.

But more than half (54%) said they wanted a return to in person support, while 30% said they were not comfortable with remote provision.

Carried out in late 2021 and 2022, the surveys spoke to more than 1,500 people who had said they sought or received treatment after January 2019.

“Despite recent moves to remobilise the NHS, people taking part in this research overwhelmingly told us that support, both from GPs and specialist mental health services, is still mostly delivered remotely,” said Jo Anderson, the director of influence and change at SAMH.

“We also found that there has been little perceived improvement during the pandemic period to peoples’ experience of mental health care and treatment.

“Our first two reports published in 2020 found that those accessing remote support did not feel they received the level of care they needed.

“For the same situation to be happening two years on is worrying.”

Waiting lists for mental health treatments caused by the pandemics will be added to by the continuing cost of living crisis, campaigners say, as energy bills rise and household budgets are squeezed.

“The pandemic-induced backlog in accessing support is now coupled with the cost-of-living crisis and associated financial anxieties and stresses,” Ms Anderson added.

“This is a critical time to have the right support available to those who need it most, and we urge the Scottish Government to consider the findings of the report within the new mental health and wellbeing strategy.”

The strategy is currently being drawn up by the government, with a consultation having closed on September 9.

Scottish Government mental health minister Kevin Stewart said: “Where clinically appropriate and available, everyone should have the choice of attending appointments in person or through a video or phone call.

“We are aware that many people still face digital exclusion, or may prefer not to use technology as an option.

“That is why we continue to encourage a mix of in-person, telephone and video appointments where that’s suitable for the person and their individual circumstances.”