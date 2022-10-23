This article is brought to you by Digital Nod.

Nearly every industry has seen a massive paradigm shift during the past couple of years. Some of the more universal effects include the prioritisation of more remote virtual systems and increases in risk and overall volatility. As the industry continues to change, many industry players remain understandably skittish regarding many market decisions.

Consulting firms, which can cover various industries ranging from management, trading and investing, and even sports handicapping and gaming, were especially pressured to adapt to this universal skittishness. On one hand, the digitalisation of business has drastically lowered barriers to entry as well as reduced operating costs for many such firms. With digital routes as universally accepted alternatives, firms can also access a much larger market of potential clients.

A runaway side-effect of this, however, is the heavy influx of low-quality and even fraudulent consulting firms. Such companies often focus on promises of unrealistic outcomes and suspiciously high rates of success to attract clients.

In building their own consultancy firm, brothers Zain and Farhaz Kheraj decided first to tackle what they perceived to be the main challenges they would face in today’s market: How can one build trust between firm and client in a world where transactions and conversations often happen without any face-to-face contact? And how can their startup firm distinguish itself as a trusted brand in a highly-competitive and unregulated industry?

They came up with one answer for both questions: transparency.

Their sports betting consultancy firm, TMS Sports Consulting, was developed with this answer in mind every step of the way. The Kheraj brothers ensured that everything from the company’s name, which stands for TrustMySystem, to their entire branding reflected their ideal—one that puts transparency front and center to build trust with its clients.

Taking pride as one of the top transparent sports consultants on Instagram, the commitment to honesty and credibility is readily apparent in every part of their brand.

Zain Kheraj believes that anyone who knows how sports betting works should know that losing is inevitable in this industry. He said: “Before we established TMS, we noticed how so many services try to scam clients by claiming they are ‘the best in the industry’.

“These were often accompanied by evidence of unrealistically high success rates. However, we noticed that what every other sports analytics account really does is that they would skip posting their losing days and only post winning days,” he added.

Farhaz Kheraj says, regarding starting TMS: “When we started, there were only a few big names in the industry and most didn’t post losses. We wanted to be different by tackling the issue head-on. In making our Instagram, we were among the first to post ALL of our wins and losses. We then called out the entire industry by advertising ourselves as the only 100% transparent team on Instagram.”

This approach would end up affecting the entire industry. Zain Kheraj shares: “Now many startups have bios similar to ours, and we’ve also noticed their Instagram layouts mimicking ours. We actually changed the entire industry by going 100% transparent.”

Aside from making waves with their entrance, TrustMySystem quickly proved that they were able to walk the walk, with a breakout season of Major League Baseball in 2017 followed by their historic National Football League run in 2018. The founders say: “We were never afraid to post our losses because we have always been confident that we will be successful in the long term. In this industry, it’s a given that you will lose; what matters is how you bounce back after losing. Thankfully, TMS was founded and continues to be managed by people who have good instincts and a solid background in betting and predicting.”

Today, TMS is one of the most professional and credible sports consultancy services that can be found on Instagram. Aside from their core of transparency, the company is known for its attention to detail, professionalism, and an intense focus on customer service.

At the end of the day, the ability of a consulting firm to build successful client relationships dictates how successful they will be. While delivering good results will, of course, be one of the most important methods of getting clients, the value of cultivating a good working relationship through trust should not be underestimated. For TMS, Zain Kheraj and Farhaz Kheraj never promise perfection or skyrocketing returns—only that people can trust TMS where it counts.

As part of the firm’s constant trust-building efforts, the Kheraj brothers are also spearheading innovation with which they hope to again change the sports consultancy industry. With a solid team and an equally-solid foundation of clients who have learned to place their full confidence in TrustMySystem, the firm is now working on expanding on other social media platforms and developing their own custom mobile app. They hope this would work to better connect their existing network and reach a greater number of possible customers.

As Zain Kheraj puts it: “At TMS, we don’t look at our clients as just another dollar in the pocket. We want to create longevity. The only way to do that is to deliver quality and credibility every step of the way.”

