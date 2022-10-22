IT is astonishing that with his journalistic and City backgrounds, Kwasi Kwarteng did not foresee the domestic and global markets’ reactions to his uncosted Budget proposals rushed through in 25 minutes; likewise Liz Truss, whose accountant husband has City contacts.

It is also astonishing that as politicians, they did not recognise their wide-open own goal in cancelling the 45 per cent tax rate, at a time of a clearly-looming cost of living crisis exacerbated by the lockdown chickens coming home to roost, Putin’s aggression, interest rates already edging up, and the Bank of England’s extraordinary delay in acknowledging the pent-up inflationary risks unleashed by its QE “money printing”.

But it is wrong to assert that so-called “Trussonomics” has failed, as it was never implemented. Many experts affirm it is a respectable longer-term policy to encourage economic growth (as the Blair/Brown governments accepted, and as Sir Keir Starmer may well have to) but its timing, coupled with a total lack of ground-preparation even to her own Cabinet, or of credible explanation and with OBR’s independent analysis, all combined to ensure its rejection.

Many of us can recall the condemnation by 364 economists and others of the Thatcher/Howe decisions 40 years ago – which within a short time ended with 364 egg-smeared faces – because the then PM and Chancellor planned properly prior to implementation.

John Birkett, St Andrews.

FROM FIRE BACK TO FRYING PAN?

ALISON Rowat points out that Liz Truss didn’t even have the decency to apologise for the mess she’s left behind (“A mere 202 words – and not one of them was ‘sorry’”, The Herald, October 21). That’s probably because Ms Truss doesn’t believe she has anything to apologise for: the fault lies not with her and her over-confident former Chancellor, but with all the rest of us who didn’t recognise the brilliance of her cunning plan.

Ms Truss kept saying that she intended to deliver for the British people. I wouldn’t have trusted her ability to deliver our morning Herald. And now there’s even talk of wheeling Boris Johnson back in: from frying pan to fire and back to the frying pan. Enough; the Tories have lost the plot and we need an election, for all our sakes.

Doug Maughan, Dunblane.

• I AM very surprised that Boris Johnson is on (another) holiday, in the Caribbean, while there's a bit of a stramash at his place of work. As he didn't vote in the Great Fracking Debacle hasn't he now lost the whip and been suspended by the Tories?

Allan McDougall, Neilston.

WELCOME TO OUR WORLD

THE man and woman in the street are understandably fizzing mad that a tiny number of people, all Conservatives, are to choose the next Prime Minister, considering the mess they made of choosing the last one, and when interviewed on television make their feelings clear; they want a General Election and the right to choose their own Prime Minister, not have one imposed upon them. The vast majority of the audience on BBC1's Question Time from Cheltenham (October 20) were of the same mind, and nobody could blame them.

However, I would just point out that Scotland has had to put up with decades of getting Tory prime ministers we never voted for imposed upon us. England, welcome to our world.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

TORY MEMBERS NOT TO BE TRUSTED

SURELY the Conservative Party membership has forfeited the right to appoint another Prime Minister?

Having voted very recently for a candidate who displayed neither the character nor the policies for the job, and who did so from the earliest stages of her election campaign, they have demonstrated a complete inability to understand the qualities required to lead the country.

Indications are that if presented with the option they would vote to return Boris Johnson, an individual who proved himself incapable of distinguishing fact from fiction and seems to believe that the rules don’t apply to him, to No 10 is further proof that the members have no interest in the good of the country.

Their only concern at this point appears to be that he was, once upon a time, a “winner” and hence may be able to pull their party out of the hole they have dug for it. The effect on the national reputation of returning a buffoon to the leadership does not seem to bother them.

Cameron Crawford, Rothesay.

WHY HAVE A DEPUTY?

WHAT is the point in having a deputy prime minister? The last two prime ministers have been forced to resign over matters of corruption or competence but have remained in office following their resignations. Surely they should go right away and the deputy step in to undertake the role?

We desperately need a written constitution to address this and other matters. It is beyond unlikely that the Government in London will adopt a written constitution so our best chance of getting what we need is with an independent Scotland.

Ni Holmes, St Andrews.

LET'S SEND FOR LARRY

IT has been pointed out on the TV that Larry the 10 Downing Street cat has been the most permanent resident of that address in recent times. I propose that said cat be put forward as a candidate for PM. It can't do a worse job than those who've been in that office in recent decades.

Geoff Moore, Alness.

• IF we have a General Election soon, would it be Tories voting for Christmas?

Michael Watson, Glasgow.

EXCELLENT IDEA IS DOOMED

IN our seemingly increasingly complex and changing world of politics, it was refreshing to read the suggestion from William Muir (Letters, October 21). Sometimes the simplest solutions are the best.

He is right that we in Scotland are stuck in a kind of frozen limbo by our constitutional impasse. And a 51 per cent vote either way will not settle the question satisfactorily. So, I'd back his compromise proposal to limit independence referenda to 10 years with a 60% winner's threshold and look forward to settling the issue in 2024, at least for another decade. Except the political parties will never agree to it.

David Bruce, Troon.

LABOUR SHOULD FOLLOW SNP LEAD

I REFER to the news that Tom Watson is to be appointed to the House of Lords ("Rachel Reeves voices support for Tom Watson peerage despite role in Beech case" heraldscotland, October 18). When will it be eventually be understood that for as long as Labour Party figures continue to accept so-called elevation to the House of Lords, the likelihood of the termination of that less than glorious institution will continue to recede?

I think in particular of those like Lord Kinnock, who had been calling for its abolition unambiguously before his turn came to don robes and ermine. Neil Kinnock was preceded by Labour dignitaries such as James Callaghan and Denis Healey. A number of former Labour Cabinet members, such as Peter Mandelson, followed Mr Kinnock into that club. The SNP is to be commended for making no nominations to that oversized, overrated and overpaid body as presently constituted.

I suppose many of those I have referred to above will attempt to justify their appointments by shrugging and saying "someone’s got to do it".

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

RICH ARE NOT UNFAIRLY BURDENED

I HAVE to admire the faith of your correspondent Keith Swinley (Letters, October 20) in the altruism of the UK's wealthy in proposing that they be allowed to make their contributions to HMRC on a voluntary basis. Indeed, it could be argued that his proposal should extend to all UK taxpayers since, in any figures I have ever seen, those on more modest incomes donate a greater proportion of their earnings to charities than high earners. Indeed, if those on modest incomes donated enough to HMRC, then the highly-paid maybe wouldn't have to contribute at all.

More seriously, we are often told that the rich already contribute too much in income tax with statements like "the top 10% of earners already contribute 60% of the income we tax paid to HMRC". Such statements should always be accompanied by a statement about the proportion of the total national wage bill that the top 10% of earners get paid. I did some basis research on this a few years ago, and while the top 10% of earners did not quite take 60% of the income, they took a large enough proportion to justify paying at least 60% of the tax once you allow for the Personal Allowance on which no tax is levied and the progressive nature of our income tax bands, ie higher incomes attracting a higher rate of tax, a system that is generally accepted as fair in the UK and other major economies around the world.

Des McGhee, Milngavie.

FERRIES MERGER IS A NON-STARTER

THOSE proposing that Calmac (the operator) and CMAL (the asset owner) could merge should remember why the original Calmac Ferries was split into these two entities.

It was to satisfy EU demands for transparency in the award of contracts to the operational side of the ferry network. Separating operations and assets was seen as a way of satisfying those demands.

Re-merging the two bodies could be seen as raising questions over the Government’s commitment to rejoining the EU after independence since it could put extra barriers in the way of any such effort.

Professor Neil Kay, Innellan, Argyll.

LEARN FROM DUNOON

THAT Scotland’s education is in crisis there can be little doubt. The naming of Dunoon Grammar School as the world’s best school for community outreach therefore comes as a very welcome lighthouse ("Emma reveals tears of pride as Dunoon Grammar wins global education prize", The Herald, October 20). Can I respectfully suggest that the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, Shirley-Anne Somerville, grasp Dunoon Grammar’s success as a golden opportunity, and as a matter of urgency, learn exactly how it may be replicated in the rest of Scotland’s schools?

Doug Clark, Currie.

A BOON AND A BLESSING

I NOTE your recent picture of the St Enoch Hotel ("Glasgow landmarks for decades", The Herald, October 18). In 1973 Glasgow Corporation, thankfully, rejected the proposal that the hotel and property around it should become the site for Strathclyde Regional Council. I remember the road to the hotel and I hope many people remember the the poetic advert at the lowest end of the wall to the square: "They come as a boon a and a blessing to men/The Pickwick, The Owl and The Waverley Pen."

I do not know why I should remember it, but it stayed with me for many years, being 85 now.

Richard A McKenzie, Glasgow.

