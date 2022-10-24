By Stephanie Millar
Unpaid carers across the UK provide an estimated £60 billion of care per year.
Yet they are more likely to be in poverty than non-carers. Professional care agencies are struggling to recruit paid carers, which means disabled and older people are having their care packages going partly un-filled. As a result, unpaid carers are having to work harder than ever.
Some who are in employment may be reducing their work hours to manage their additional caring responsibilities.
The consequence of this will be reduced income for the carer and their household, and in a cost of living crisis this can have a significant impact.
Data from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation shows that informal carers are already more likely to be in poverty than non-carers, and this problem increases the more hours of care they provide.
In other words, carers are already struggling financially and under the current system the situation looks set to get worse.
Carers are less likely to be in full-time work than non-carers. Of the carers the Scottish CAB network sees, only 13% of those of working age have a full-time job.
A similar number are in part-time work, which leaves almost three quarters not in paid employment at all.
I recently wrote an article here which highlighted the additional costs disabled people need to pay, e.g. buying/maintaining equipment, as well as having to use taxis to get around.
So carers are likely to experience a double hit on their finances if the person they care for is part of their household. And even if they’re not, a fifth of the carers we see are disabled themselves.
The current benefit support for carers - Carer’s Allowance – is inflexible and doesn’t recognise the many and varied types of carer or the range of ways care is provided, so many carers miss out on the support they need. For the system to work better many of its rules and restrictions need to change.
The Scottish Government has committed to making a new style carer’s payment and has begun to develop a better system.
CAS and other charities have been arguing for greater financial support for carers, absolutely, but also for greater flexibility in the system so that it can accommodate different caring commitments.
The government’s initial proposals seem to reflect this greater ambition for carer’s benefit in Scotland.
The proposed changes bring more carers within the scope of the benefit and the payment is greater. Financial stability is crucial to carers who can’t commit to fixed employment patterns because of their variable caring patterns.
The intention of many of the new proposals is to provide stability for the carer, so that they can continue in education or increase their working hours, without them having to come off the benefit. This is very welcome.
However, the actual amount of money carers will get is of course key.
In our response to the Scottish Government’s consultation we made clear the main purpose of carer’s social security payments should be to equally compensate carers for income they would have earned through employment, thus recognising the equal value of the work that is caring.
Informal carers provide essential support but can be pushed into poverty as a result. More needs to be done to support them financially.
Stephanie Millar is Social Justice policy manager at Citizens Advice Scotland. Stephanie.millar@cas.org.uk.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here