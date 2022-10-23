HE was one of the 20th century's greatest writers, whose works - notably Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four - are regarded as even more relevant today than in the 1940s when they were published.

Now, more than 70 years after the death of George Orwell, some of his most celebrated works are coming to the online publishing platform Substack.

The Orwell Foundation is set to unveil Orwell Daily, which will serialise for free at least some of the author's famous books and other writings.

Orwell Daily begins on Friday, October 28 with his debut, Down And Out In Paris And London, the author's expose of poverty in two of the world's wealthiest cities.

Over the following several weeks, the Substack will run excerpts of some 1,000-1,500 words.

The foundation's director Jean Seaton said: "We're here to honour and celebrate and get people to think about Orwell."

George Orwell - the pen name of Eric Arthur Blair - is best known for his allegorical work Animal Farm, from 1945, and the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, published in 1949, the year before his death.

Orwell, who was born in India and raised and educated in England, was best known for his journalism during most of his career, but is now remembered as a pioneering novelist.

He had a deep love for the Scottish isle of Jura, where Orwell wrote 1984 in a little cottage he described as set in "an extremely un-get-able place".

While staying on the isle, he battled tuberculosis and died seven months after the publication of his final novel,

Admirers cite the British author often when warning about democracy's decline, but the foundation also wants to raise awareness of his writing about homelessness in Down And Out In Paris And London, first published in 1933.

"It was his first piece of real reportage," Orwell's son, Richard Blair, said in a statement released on Friday.

"Orwell wanted to see what it was like to be in the gutter - what it was like to be seen as a 'tramp'.

"There are many miniature essays you can extract, but it's also terribly descriptive. It grabs you.

"And there's a degree of humour too, which is important. He puts you right there alongside the people he was writing about."

Jeremy Wikeley, the foundation's project officer, says future serialisations will be announced later in the year.

Numerous works, old and new, have been serialised on Substack.

They range from Herman Melville's Moby-Dick and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein to such contemporary releases as Anand Giridharadas' The True American: Murder And Mystery In Texas.

Substack newsletters such as Dracula Daily and Edgar Allan Poe Daily are dedicated entirely to excerpts from a given book or author.

The Orwell Foundation, which also also oversees a Substack newsletter of Orwell news and commentary, recently announced the Orwell Prize for Reporting Homelessness.

The award is a partnership with The Centre for Homelessness Impact, and "will celebrate the art of evidence-led storytelling, accurate investigation and innovative policy reporting", according to the foundation.

The Foundation states: "Orwell Daily is the newest way to read some of the greatest political writing ever written. From Friday 28th October 2022, subscribers will receive daily, bite-sized, curated extracts from Orwell’s works – beginning with the classic memoir Down and Out in Paris and London, complete and unabridged.

"Orwell Daily is curated by The Orwell Foundation and comes with an official stamp of approval from the Orwell Estate."