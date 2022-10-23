A BREAK in an undersea cable that caused serious disruption to landline, internet and mobile services on Shetland has been successfully repaired.
Police declared a major incident after the south subsea cable between the islands and the mainland was cut on Thursday.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was an emergency situation. A Resilience Committee had met and was to work "closely with partner agencies to ensure support for those who need it”.
Broadband and mobile connections were later reinstated through a temporary fix, BT said.
Now the cable operator Farosese Telecom has confirmed the link between Shetland and the Faroe Islands is fully fixed.
Work continues on a separate "back-up" cable linking Shetland with the Scottish mainland, thorough Orkney, which was also cut on Thursday.
Faroese Telecom has said it has "reason to believe" that the cable was damaged by a fishing vessel.
A spokesman for the BT Group said: “Following the restoration of all broadband and mobile services to Shetland on Thursday afternoon, Faroese Telecom has confirmed today (Saturday) that their subsea cable connecting Shetland with the Faroe Islands has been successfully repaired.
"All services have remained stable since Thursday afternoon when engineers applied a temporary solution to reconnect Shetland to our network.”
On Thursday, police had put on extra high visibility patrols across the islands and had urged residents to check on vulnerable or elderly neighbours and relatives, in case they needed help.
The outage left the islands council without landline services and cashpoints stopped working.
Aircraft continued to operate from Sumburgh airport on Thursday but all network and mobile links at the airport had failed.
A second subsea cable connecting Shetland and the Faroe Islands was damaged the previous week.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel