LINDZ MCLEOD, AUTHOR
Where is it?
Dalry Cemetery in Edinburgh.
Why do you go there?
It's a tiny, peaceful triangle, sandwiched by busy roads, yet it feels worlds away from the city outside.
How often do you go?
Once a week – either to walk around and look at the gravestones or the gothic archway, or to walk through it as a shortcut on the way to my local cinema.
Summer is the best season to visit, as the sunlight drips through the trees overhead while unseen birds trill from practically every direction. Autumn and spring can get a little muddy at times and winter renders it a little bit too spooky.
How did you discover it?
When I moved into the area, a friend who lived nearby had recommended it. I'd also been intrigued by the weird street next to it, called Coffin Lane, which has unusually high walls on both sides and makes you feel as if you're walking between two non-existent buildings.
It's also the resting place of Janet and David Chesney, who were two of the final residents of Mary King's Close – another well-known historical site in Edinburgh which was sealed off underground in the early 1900s and forgotten until a construction accident led to its rediscovery.
What’s your favourite memory?
When I first started thinking about the story that I wanted to write for the Into The Forest anthology about Baba Yaga – a supernatural being from Slavic folklore – I researched all her powers. One of the most interesting was her ability to use water as a mirror.
Walking in the cemetery, I thought about naturally occurring water – such as ponds, lakes etc – and I saw a droplet bending a blade of grass with its weight. I began to wonder if Baba Yaga could use a single drop as a mirror and, if so, did this ability only apply to water?
Or would any liquid substance count, including sweat or blood? The idea took shape and eventually became my story, Wormwood, where Baba Yaga spies on a murderous husband and exacts revenge for the crime he recently committed.
Who do you take?
A friend or my fiancee, but I often go by myself just to think. Ironically, I get my best ideas whenever I'm away from a computer, so I frequently wander around lesser-known places in town and let my imagination run riot.
Edinburgh has a long and storied history, which is frequently gory or tragic, and provides a lot of scope for creativity; plenty of murders, hangings, and other dark shenanigans.
What do you take?
A snack. I like to eat while I walk.
What do you leave behind?
Electronics because they detract from the ambience of the place. If I'm there, I want to be fully present in the moment and appreciate it.
As a writer, I spend most of my life staring at a screen, so it's a lovely change to be able to enjoy nature for its own sake and take a breather from being productive.
Sum it up in five words
Serene. Spooky. Secluded. Tranquil. Unclouded.
What other travel spot is on your wishlist?
I've read that there's a ghostly piper who plays deep in the vaults of Edinburgh Castle – I'd love to hear his mournful dirge.
Wormwood by Lindz McLeod is part of the Into The Forest anthology, edited by Lindy Ryan, published by Black Spot Books on November 8, priced £14.99
