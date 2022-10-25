A “tornado” has been captured on CCTV as it swept through the car park of a zoo damaging cars and trees but leaving the animals unhurt.
The heavy winds also caused damage to signage and lamp posts in the car park of Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, at just after 4pm on Sunday October 23.
A zoo spokeswoman said: “Thankfully, the wind was highly localised, and the rest of the zoo was undamaged. Both the zoo’s animals and staff are also safe.
“CCTV footage caught the sudden moment extremely high winds caused damage to signage, lamp posts, trees, and cars.”
She added that the main access road was also closed over safety concerns but an alternative route was available for visitors on Tuesday.
James Cretney, chief executive at Marwell Wildlife, said: “I couldn’t believe it. The car park looked like something from a Hollywood movie set, such was the force of this tornado.
“More evidence, as if we needed it, of the increased volatility and ferocity of weather due to climate change.
“Thankfully, no-one was hurt, and it didn’t affect the zoo. My sincerest thanks to the emergency services, AA, and of course Marwell staff for sorting the mess out.”
