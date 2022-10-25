Messaging platform WhatsApp has gone down for users across the UK.

Many have taken to social media to complain that they are unable to send or receive messages on the popular Meta-owned platform.

According to the service status website Down Detector, users began reporting issues with WhatsApp just before 8am on Tuesday morning, with more than 12,000 reports posted by 8.30am.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the UK and around the world, and is estimated to have more than two billion active users globally.