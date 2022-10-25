THE price of budget food in supermarkets has risen by up to 65.2% in a year - as consumers look to cut the cost of their grocery bills in the cost of living crisis.

New analysis has revealed that the price of 30 everyday lowest-priced items has typically risen by 17% over the 12 months to September - higher than the average rate of food and drink inflation running at 14.5%.

The rate of budget food inflation has risen from 7% in the year to April.

The prices of the cheapest vegetable oils and pasta in British supermarkets have soared by nearly two-thirds in the last year, the new data from the Office for National Statistics suggests.

It comes as inflation is at a 40-year high, with prices up 10.1% in a year.

Food prices drove the latest rise in living costs in September, along with energy bills and transport costs.

The statisticians said the cost of the lowest-priced vegetable oil had spiked 65% and the cheapest pasta was now 60% more expensive than a year ago.

The price of the cheapest tea had risen by 46%, chips were up 39%, bread rose by 38% and biscuits were up 34%.

“While the recent spike in inflation began with energy prices, today’s fresh insights using a new innovative data source show they are now filtering through to other important items, with the cheapest price of some staple food items rising by around two-thirds in the last year,” national statistician Sir Ian Diamond said.

"Figures from our near real time survey of people show that while rises in food and energy costs are affecting many people across the country, those who are disabled, from certain ethnic minority backgrounds and renters are among those struggling the most.

"With rises in the cost of living at the forefront of many people's minds, our new, almost real time, data showing just how prices are changing and shining a light on how different groups are affected have never been more important."

The price of a 1000ml container of vegetable oil rose by 80p (33%) to £2.58m and 1500g of chips by 27p (25%) to £1.37 in the six months to September alone.

Some items did reduce in price.

The largest price decrease recorded was fruit orange juice with which fell 9%. Beef mince also fell 7% in price.

While announcing the data the ONS cautioned that it had been produced using new, innovative methods and as a result was less robust than official statistics.

"We are really seeing that the squeeze on people who buy the lowest cost things is pretty hard at the moment," said Mr Diamond.

"I think things are tight. I think we are not seeing much of a getting worse at all but we are seeing things remaining really tight."

Last week it emerged that inflation in the UK had risen above 10% for the second time this year as households come under pressure from the sharpest annual rise in food prices for more than 40 years.

The consumer prices index rose to 10.1% in September, returning to double digits after a slight dip to 9.9% in August. The figure was last higher in 1982.

Soaring prices for food and drink were the biggest driver behind the latest cost of living increase, with an annual rise of almost 15%, the fastest annual jump since April 1980, as the price of bread and cereals, meat, milk, cheese and eggs shot up.

The September inflation figure is crucial as it is the one used to uprate pensions and benefits for the following April.

Liz Truss promised, before she stepped down as Prime Minister, that the government would maintain the triple lock guarantee on pension increases, despite speculation that her chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, could break it in a push for budget savings.

The Conservative party manifesto commitment ensures state pensions rise each year in line with inflation, average wage growth or 2.5% – whichever is highest.

Sue Davies, head of food policy with the consumer organisation Which said: "The price of food is soaring and our research shows that the cost of living crisis is leading to millions of people skipping meals or struggling to put healthy meals on the table. It is therefore essential that people get the support that they need from businesses, as well as the government, during this very difficult time.

"Supermarkets have a crucial role to play in supporting their customers through the difficult months ahead. They should ensure budget lines for affordable essential items are widely available across their stores, so that people can easily compare the price of products to get the best value and that promotions are targeted at supporting people most in need."