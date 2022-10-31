Unlike traditional investment markets such as the s&p 500 and the nasdaq, the cryptocurrency arena has emerged as a burgeoning space in recent years. this is primarily due to the extreme returns many cryptocurrencies have generated over the past few years, outperforming even the stock market and other investment vehicles renowned for their stability and reliability. some of these cryptocurrencies include bitcoin, ethereum, and ripple, which already boasts a market cap of billions of dollars and continues to grow at an unprecedented pace.

By investing in cryptocurrencies today, individuals can gain access to a class of assets that could change the landscape of investment markets forever. whether one chooses to invest a small or significant sum, there is no denying that investing in cryptocurrency offers exciting opportunities for growth and profit that simply cannot be found elsewhere.

That said, the cryptocurrency market is more volatile than other markets and can have bear markets that can wipe out significant amounts of value. for instance, the 2022 cryptocurrency bear market has wiped out more than 70% off most cryptocurrencies. the good news is that this presents an opportunity to profit even more once the market rebounds.

If you want to maximize returns, here is the most profitable cryptocurrency to buy today.

>>>buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

The most profitable cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023

After looking at the fundamentals of different cryptocurrencies, we settled on these 12 as the most profitable investments in 2023.

shiba inu

chainlink

sandbox

cardano

polygon

cosmos

avalanche

ethereum

dogecoin

defi coin

bitcoin

decentraland

>>>Buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

A closer look at the most profitable cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023

The entire cryptocurrency is trading at massive lows. from a market capitalisation of close to $3 trillion towards the end of 2021, it is now hovering around $900 billion. Interestingly, most cryptocurrencies have experienced increased adoption and improved technical fundamentals despite dropping prices.

Anyone who chooses to buy cryptocurrencies at current prices could get a good return in 2023.

Below, we take an in-depth look at the top profitable cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023. Each has lots of potential due to a heavy price discount and fast-growing fundamentals.

Shiba inu

Shiba inu is a top meme coin that easily stands out as a profitable cryptocurrency to invest in.

Shiba inu entered the market in late 2020 and was designed to capitalise on the growing popularity of dogecoin and other meme coins. Though its creators initially conceived of it simply as a joke, shiba inu has continued to surprise and impress investors with its steady gains over the past year. It was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2021, with gains of over 40 million per cent.

And with momentum on its side, shiba inu shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. For instance, the shiba inu team has launched a layer-2 solution to make shib scale better, a metaverse, and pay and burn feature to cut down on the number of tokens in circulation.

With these developments, a growing community and shiba inu is trading at a massive discount from its most recent highs. This is coupled with the fact that shiba inu is now available on most top cryptocurrency exchanges like etoro. in another rally, shiba inu stands out as a highly profitable cryptocurrency to buy in 2023.

>>>Buy shib now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile.Your capital is at risk.

Chainlink

Chainlink is one of the most obvious inclusions in the list of top-performing cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023. That's because, in terms of its fundamentals, chainlink ranks among the top leading cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum. chainlink has a lot of similarities to bitcoin that give it a high potential to go up in value long term.

For instance, just like bitcoin, chainlink has market dominance. While bitcoin dominates the entire market, chainlink has built dominance in the decentralised oracles market. It controls more than 60 per cent of this market, and almost all the major smart contract chains use chainlink data oracles for their smart contracts. This means there is very little chance that chainlink will ever lose its market dominance.

The odds are that chainlink is hugely undervalued at current prices thanks to such strong fundamentals. Since it made all-time highs in 2021, chainlink has lost a significant portion of its value – more than 75 per cent off its most recent all-time highs.

Going into 2023, chainlink has a good chance of being a profitable cryptocurrency for exponential gains due to the upcoming staking feature. While it has not yet been introduced, there is speculation that chainlink staking will become a thing soon. Once it is introduced, we could see the number of people who opt to buy chainlink increase in anticipation of the passive income that will come with staking. Essentially, a lot going on could see chainlink emerge as one of the top cryptocurrency performers. The odds favour link.

>>>Buy link now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Sandbox

The metaverse is growing, and sandbox is one of the top metaverse cryptocurrencies in the market today. This makes it an easy pick for the top profitable cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. Sandbox has a lot going for it, making it a good metaverse cryptocurrency to buy.

For instance, there is growing adoption of the sandbox relative to most other metaverse cryptocurrencies. For instance, in 2022, sandbox inked a deal with warner music for virtual concerts to start taking place on the sandbox metaverse. At the same time, top musicians have started performing on the sandbox metaverse, including Snoop Dogg.

With such high-profile adoption, sandbox will likely draw more money relative to other metaverse cryptocurrencies going into the future. Sandbox and other top cryptocurrencies also stand to benefit from the fact that governments are increasingly making regulations and investments that favour this market.

For instance, the governments of South Korea and Japan have made considerable investments to ensure that the metaverse takes off in their countries. This means there is a lot of hope for cryptocurrencies like sandbox to do well going into the future.

The best part is that sandbox is currently trading at a huge discount from its all-time highs in 2021. If it retests its most recent all-time highs, sandbox would give investors an roi of over 200 per cent. This would make it one of the top most profitable cryptocurrencies to buy today.

While there are no guarantees in the cryptocurrency market, the odds clearly favor sandbox in the short to medium term.

>>>Buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Cardano

Cardano is one of the most technically advanced cryptocurrencies in the market today. As such, it stands out as a profitable cryptocurrency to invest in right now.

One of the key factors that makes cardano a good cryptocurrency to buy is that its proof-of-stake algorithm is one of the best in the market. Even ethereum, which recently transitioned to proof-of-stake, can't match cardano in terms of efficiency.

Cardano's proof-of-stake algorithm is decentralised, scalable, and secure. it can maintain a balance between these three key aspects of the blockchain even as network adoption grows.

Besides its technical capabilities, cardano adoption points to a cryptocurrency that is on a growth trajectory. for instance, since the introduction of cardano smart contracts back in 2021, network adoption has grown. Even metaverse projects are now building on cardano. This is a pointer to the long-term growth of cardano in the long run.

At the same time, cardano's price prediction action points to a potential for growth in the short to medium term. That's because cardano is currently trading at massive lows, off more than 70 per cent its most recent high, and is currently trading at under $0.50. If cardano were to retest all-time highs again, then cardano would give investors a return of over 200 per cent.

>>>Buy ada now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Avalanche

Avalanche stands out among the top-performing cryptocurrencies to buy today. Avalanche makes it to this list for its capabilities as a stable and highly scalable platform blockchain.

Thanks to its abilities, avalanche now has one of the fastest ecosystems of projects building on top of it. From defi to nfts, avalanche has emerged as one of the most credible defi cryptocurrencies in the market today.

Besides its growing strengths as an ethereum competitor in the smart contracts market, avalanche is currently trading at record lows from its 2021 highs. Avalanche is trading at under $20, down from highs of over $100 back in 2021.

This means if avalanche were to just return to its all-time highs, it would give investors a return of over 300 per cent from its most recent highs. This is a potentially high return and from a cryptocurrency that also has some pretty good prospects long term.

>>>Buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Polygon

Next on the list of top most profitable cryptocurrencies to buy and hold is polygon. Polygon is the largest ethereum layer-2 chain and already has a large and fast-growing ecosystem of cryptocurrencies building on top of it.

Besides its position as a top ethereum layer-2, polygon's tokenomics make it a top profitable cryptocurrency to buy now. Since mid-2022, polygon has become deflationary, which means the more it is adopted, demand will drive up the price due to the basic economics of demand and supply.

Even with all these fundamentals in favor of polygon's growth, polygon is currently trading at a significant discount compared to its 2021 highs. At its current price, polygon has the potential to give investors a return of over 200 per cent if it retests its most recent all-time highs.

With the odds that the cryptocurrency market could now be trading at the bottom or is very close to it, polygon's potential value in 2023 is pretty high. You will also love that polygon is available on almost all top cryptocurrency exchanges, including etoro.

>>>Buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Cosmos

Next in the list of top cryptocurrencies to invest in right now is cosmos. Cosmos entered the market in 2019 to solve the problem of blockchain interoperability. This concept refers to the ability of two or more blockchains to communicate and share data, even though their underlying networks utilise different coding languages and consensus algorithms.

By enabling interoperability between a wide range of blockchains, cosmos has revolutionised the way we think about distributed systems and peer-to-peer networks. Their ultimate vision is one where any blockchain can interoperate with any other blockchain to support new use cases and create innovative applications.

Whether you are a developer looking for an easier way to integrate blockchain into your projects or someone interested in learning more about this emerging technology, cosmos is sure to be at the forefront of your mind. With its roots firmly planted in innovation and progress, this platform will undoubtedly pave new paths on the road ahead for many years to come.

Cosmos has the potential to open up new avenues for collaboration, paving the way for the development of what some have dubbed web 3.0 – an interconnected web of decentralised online services underpinned by blockchain technology. whether or not cosmos ultimately succeeds in this ambitious endeavor remains to be seen, but it has already sparked much excitement within the blockchain community, heralding a powerful shift in how we think about data sharing and exchange.

Currently, cosmos is trading at more than 70 per cent off its recent all-time highs. With adoption on a growth trajectory, the odds are that cosmos value will increase over time, especially if bulls return to the market. This makes cosmos one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy and hold with a potential for exponential gains.

>>>Buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Ethereum – platform blockchain with massive potential due to improving fundamentals

There are many options to choose from when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies. Some are still in the early stages of development, while others have already established themselves as industry leaders. One cryptocurrency that is well-established yet still holds impressive growth potential is ethereum.

Not only does this digital currency currently boast a multi-billion-dollar market capitalisation, but its value has continued to rise steadily in recent years. To understand why ethereum is a profitable cryptocurrency to buy, consider its price action since its launch. When ethereum conducted an initial coin offering (ico) back in 2014, it was selling at under a dollar. Today, it is worth over $1000, meaning that anyone who invested at that time could have seen a several hundred percent return on their investment today.

With the recent shift to proof-of-stake, ethereum is a good buy today as it is set to gain even more traction. That's because ethereum is now deflationary and is set to scale even better and with a lower impact on the environment. So now might be the perfect time to get involved with ethereum, as it has what it takes to be one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023.

To get an idea of how good of an investment ethereum is today, consider that it seems to have found support at the $1000 level. This means if it were to raise in 2023 and retest it's all-time highs, ethereum price prediction could give investors a return of over 200 per cent.

>>>Buy eth now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Dogecoin – number one meme coin with a fast-growing community.

Hype is one of the biggest factors regarding cryptocurrency value appreciation. This was most evident during the 2021 bull market when the most hype cryptocurrencies were the best performers. For this reason, dogecoin makes it to the list of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023.

Dogecoin was launched at a time when the concept of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology were just beginning to gain mainstream recognition. Launched in early 2013, dogecoin quickly became one of the most established tokens in this rapidly growing market. At its launch, dogecoin was trading for just $0.0002 per token, but this soon skyrocketed as its popularity grew and more people began to take an interest in this groundbreaking new technology.

The rise of dogecoin would not have been possible without the support of elon musk. As CEO of Tesla, Musk is known for his forward-thinking ideas about technology and business. In early 2021, he expressed his admiration for dogecoin through positive tweets about the project. These tweets not only sparked a wave of new interest in this cryptocurrency, but also prompted speculation that Musk himself might be involved with the development of dogecoin or other related projects. Whatever the case may be, this endorsement from such a powerful figure helped to solidify dogecoin's place as one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies on the market. Thanks to this combination of longevity and enthusiastic support from influential figures like Musk, dogecoin continues to prosper today and seems poised for continued success well into the future.

The Musk effect was so high that by May 2021, dogecoin was trading at $0.77. while Musk may not be such an influential figure on dogecoin anymore, his tweets opened dogecoin to more adoption and community growth.

Now that dogecoin is over 80 per cent off its 2021 highs, this large and growing community could see dogecoin rally in 2023. If dogecoin rallies from its current price, it could easily do 4x from its current price. That's why it stands out among the top most profitable cryptocurrencies.

>>>buy doge now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Defi coin – new high-growth defi cryptocurrency with high yields and token swaps.

Decentralised finance is on a growth trajectory despite the slump in cryptocurrency prices in 2022. For this reason, next-gen defi cryptocurrencies like defi coin are in a unique place for growth going into the future. That's why at current prices, defi coin makes it to the list of most profitable cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023.

Defi coin is taking the defi market by storm. Led by a highly qualified and experienced team of developers, defi is focused on creating an innovative platform that is fully secure and reliable in all areas.

One exciting development for defi coin is the upcoming launch of the defi swap exchange. The team behind this innovative platform has been working tirelessly on the final stages of its development, and it looks like everything is on target for a seamless launch. With defi swap, users can buy and sell tokens without going through a third party or opening an account. Furthermore, transactions are carried out anonymously using smart contracts, which ensure timely, secure execution of all trades. given these features, now could be a good time to buy defi coin before defi swap officially launches.

Besides being a relatively new cryptocurrency, defi coin is likely to keep drawing in investors looking for exponential gains once the markets gain traction. New cryptocurrencies tend to do well when fomo hits the market, which means defi coin stands out as one of the top profitable cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023.

>>>Buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Bitcoin – most adopted cryptocurrency with huge potential as supply dwindles.

Bitcoin is one of the market's most stable and profitable cryptocurrencies today. Despite multiple bull and bear cycles, a smoothed curve for bitcoin shows that it has been on an upward trajectory since it launched.

When bitcoin was first introduced in 2009, very few people knew about cryptographic currencies. This gave early investors a chance to buy bitcoin at extremely low prices. It was relatively easy to obtain bitcoin simply by connecting a basic gpu to your desktop computer.

Things have changed over the years though. By late 2021, bitcoin was trading highs of $69k. However, following bitcoin's high point in late 2021, its value dropped significantly to lows near $19,000. Despite this fluctuation, however, there is no doubt that the unprecedented growth witnessed by bitcoin since its inception is a powerful testament to the compelling nature of this emerging technology.

At current prices, even if bitcoin were just to retest its most recent highs, it would give investors an incredible return on investment. Potentially up to 2x its current value.

The indicators are that bitcoin is a top cryptocurrency to consider adding to your watchlists in 2023. For starters, adoption is on a growth trajectory. For instance, despite the bear market, the number of institutional investors taking up bitcoin is on a growth trajectory. Given that bitcoin has a hard-capped supply of only 21 million coins, this growing investment signals bitcoin's viability as a cryptocurrency to buy.

>>>Buy btc now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Decentraland – metaverse cryptocurrency with a fast-growing gaming ecosystem

Decentraland is one of the best metaverse cryptocurrencies in the market today. This means that having dropped more than 70 per cent off its most recent all-time highs, there is a huge opportunity for gains.

Decentraland is a virtual world unlike any other. Built on top of the ethereum blockchain, it allows users to freely explore its vast expanse, commune with other residents, and interact with an infinite array of digital content. Unlike many other virtual worlds, decentraland holds tremendous potential for developers who want to build immersive 3d experiences.

As a decentralised platform that places content ownership in the hands of users, decentraland enables creators to easily deploy dynamic and interactive digital spaces that seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds. With thousands of prospects for innovation and limitless opportunities for interaction and enrichment, decentraland presents a bold glimpse into the future of the metaverse.

The best part is that users' virtual assets on the decentraland can be sold as nfts. Users can then store nfts in a cryptocurrency exchange of their choice or sell them. With nfts expected to gain traction going into the future, decentraland stands out as a top cryptocurrency to invest in.

>>>Buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

How we identify profitable cryptocurrencies to invest in today

Since the bear market began, most cryptocurrencies have lost significant value and seen widespread price fluctuations. While this may seem scary to many investors, it is important to remember that these fluctuations are normal in the volatile world of cryptos. That's why deciding on potentially profitable cryptocurrencies to invest in can be a challenging endeavor. Many factors must be considered, including a cryptocurrency's technical foundations, potential use cases, and long-term viability.

Additionally, investors must often navigate confusing or contradictory information from nascent crypto communities and must stay up-to-date with the latest developments in this rapidly evolving market. Ultimately, successfully navigating through all of these challenges will require patience and a deep understanding of the cryptocurrency space as a whole. But for those who can successfully navigate these rough waters, investing in good crypto projects has the potential to yield tremendous rewards.

You don't have to worry though. In the section below, we take through the procedure we have taken to choose the most profitable cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. You can use the same techniques to choose high-potential cryptocurrencies you can invest in going into the future.

Consider the idea behind the cryptocurrency and its roadmap

When looking for the best cryptocurrency to invest in, one of the most important factors is the underlying concept and vision behind the project. This includes not only understanding what problem the project aims to address, but also evaluating how realistic its goals and targets are. A good indicator of a promising project is a clear, well-developed roadmap outlining specific goals that are designed to be achieved within a set period.

Another critical step is to thoroughly research the technical details of each potential investment, as this can help determine which projects have strong development teams with significant experience in blockchain technology. In short, when searching for the most profitable cryptocurrency, it is crucial to go beyond simple token performance metrics and look at everything from concept and roadmap targets to technological viability and team experience.

For instance, ethereum has been such a huge success because the idea of creating a decentralised world computer was powerful. Similarly, if you use the same approach to scout for cryptocurrencies, you are likely to find a profitable cryptocurrency to buy in 2023.

Look for hugely undervalued and fundamentally strong cryptocurrencies

One of the best ways to find profitable cryptocurrencies is to look for fundamentally strong cryptocurrencies that have seen a huge drop in valuation. During market downturns like the one we are experiencing now, many cryptocurrencies lose significant value as investors bail out and cash out their positions.

By looking for promising coins that have experienced significant losses, you can often get in on these projects at discounted rates and potentially reap big gains when their valuations eventually rise again. Some key factors to consider when researching potential investments include the project's active development community, future roadmap milestones, and overall popularity among crypto enthusiasts. With time, patience, and a bit of luck, choosing good picks from the sea of struggling cryptocurrencies could lead to profitability.

For instance, bitcoin is without a doubt one of the fundamentally strongest cryptocurrencies in the market today. An investor can record huge profits by capitalising on its ups and downs. After the crash of 2018, bitcoin dropped from over $20k to a low of $3000. Investors that capitalised on this dip benefited immensely when bitcoin hit a high of $69,000 in 2021.

Similarly, by buying bitcoin at its current lows of under $20k, it could emerge as a top profitable cryptocurrency in 2023, even by just retesting its most recent highs.

Consider the token distribution

There is no denying the fact that investing in cryptocurrency can be a profitable venture. However, finding the right coin to invest in isn't always easy. One effective way to identify profitable cryptocurrencies is to assess the number of people who hold the token in question. A high holder count indicates that many people have an interest in that particular coin and its potential for growth. Therefore, by focusing on tokens with high holder counts, investors can increase their chances of finding profitable investments and outperforming the market as a whole.

In most cases, cryptocurrencies, where all the coins are concentrated in only a few wallets, tend to be pump-and-dump schemes or even outright scams. That's because the few accounts that hold all the tokens have a lot of influence on what happens to the cryptocurrency.

Consider its price action in previous bear markets

Many of the most popular cryptocurrencies today are relatively new, having launched in the past few years. These up-and-coming projects tend to experience rapid growth in price and user base, but they also face an increased risk of adversely affecting a bear market.

On the other hand, older cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, dogecoin, and ethereum have already endured multiple bear markets to date, making them somewhat more resilient to total collapse even after market downturns. By virtue of their longevity and proven track record, these cryptocurrencies may be considered less risky investments and thus better positioned for long-term growth.

Furthermore, their numerous use cases and strong community support also recommend them as solid investment opportunities for those looking to capitalise on the continued momentum of this exciting new technology. in short, while new cryptocurrencies may offer higher returns in good times, experienced projects like bitcoin offer greater stability in the long run.

As such, if you are looking for a profitable cryptocurrency to invest in right now that is also relatively safe, it is important to consider past price action.

>>>Buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

When is the best time to buy profitable cryptocurrencies?

Buy during bear markets

When it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, timing is everything. During extended bear market conditions, some of the best opportunities to buy can be found in top digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. These tokens often trade at steeply discounted prices during these downtrends, and those that bought in early have been able to enjoy enormous profits when prices eventually recover.

Additionally, major regulatory developments tend to occur during these times of uncertainty, which creates new opportunities for investors who are poised and ready to take action. So, if you're looking for profitable cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023, the current bear market conditions are the perfect time to start buying.

As long as you stay calm, patient, and strategic with your investments, there's no reason why you can't profit from this exciting and ever-changing market explosion.

Buy during presales

There are many different strategies for buying cryptocurrencies, and one of the most effective is participating in the presale of a new token. Unlike buying during a coin's public offering, where prices may be driven up by speculation and hype, participating in a project's presale typically offers a much more favorable price point. This is because investors who buy during the presale are taking on greater risk since they are helping the team raise the capital they need to launch their project.

In addition, those who buy early often have the opportunity to earn bonus tokens or extra rewards if they agree to lock their investment into their wallet for some time after the sale has concluded. Overall, purchasing coins during a project's presale can be an excellent way to invest in promising cryptocurrencies and potentially reap great returns over time.

Just to give you an idea of how big presales can be, consider that in its ico, ethereum was trading at $0.30. Ethereum has since become one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies ever, even hitting a high of $4800 in 2022.

>>>Buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

How to buy profitable cryptocurrencies to invest in right now

Multiple exchanges allow you to buy the most profitable cryptocurrency investments. One of the best among them is etoro. The platform stands out because it is regulated in multiple jurisdictions, has tight spreads, and is perfect for small traders, allowing for as low as $50 in deposits.

>>>buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Conclusion

If you have followed this article up to this point, then you are aware of the top 12 most profitable cryptocurrencies to buy.

In coming up with this list, we have looked at the fundamentals of each cryptocurrency and the key factors likely to drive its growth in 2023.

While all of the cryptocurrencies in this list have a huge potential for gains, we expect shiba inu to emerge as the most profitable cryptocurrency to invest in today. That's because while it started as a meme coin, its fundamentals have recently improved significantly. For instance, the spend and burn feature could tinker with shib's supply dynamics. These factors make shiba inu a top meme coin to buy.

faqs

Which is the most profitable cryptocurrency to invest in for 2023?

Any of the cryptocurrencies listed above can give you significant profits in 2023.

Are cryptocurrency investments worthwhile in 2023?

Yes. With the market most likely at the bottom, the odds are that 2023 will be a good year for cryptocurrencies.

>>>buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.