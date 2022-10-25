A former church is to be demolished after the B-listed building was seriously damaged in a fire earlier this year.

St Andrew’s Church in Alexandria has now been deemed a "danger to public safety", prompting the need for immediate demolition.

The building was seriously damaged in a blaze on April 23, six days after a fire was extinguished on Easter Sunday.

West Dunbartonshire Council confirmed the structure on Main Street has continued to deteriorate since the two blazes.

Recent inspections by the Principal Building Standards Surveyor and a structural engineer have made clear that the council must facilitate an emergency demolition.

Announcing the news, the council confirmed that emergency road closures will be put in place from tomorrow.

Main Street will be closed between Overton Road and Church Street from 6am on October 26 until 6pm on November 4.

A statement adds: "A further partial closure, with two-way contraflow traffic, will be in place from 6pm on Friday, November 4 until Friday, December 2.

"Access will be maintained to both streets during partial closure and to the leisure centre, the taxi rank will not be accessible during this time.

"The closures will not prevent access to any properties or businesses in the Main Street.

"We apologise for the short notice, but due to the condition of the building and the risk to public safety, it is essential that these works are carried out immediately."