Scots, and those who love Scotland’s unique heritage, are being asked to remember the National Trust for Scotland in their will, to help protect the places they love, now and forever.
As the country’s largest membership organisation, the Trust relies on the support of its members and donors to carry out its important work.
You can leave a lasting legacy with a gift to the National Trust for Scotland; gifts of all sizes will make a difference and help to protect Scotland’s much-loved landscapes, wildlife, gardens, buildings and collections.
Looking to the future
Since it was established in 1931, the Trust has committed to conserving and protecting Scotland’s natural, built and cultural heritage, and ensuring access to many of Scotland’s magnificent places and spaces.
In March, it launched a new ten-year strategy, Nature, Beauty & Heritage for Everyone,, which sets out how it will achieve its mission to conserve and protect Scotland’s rich heritage.
Their strategy makes clear their passion for Scotland’s heritage and the difference it can make to people’s lives and wellbeing through involvement through access to the places in its care, and responding to the climate and biodiversity crisis. As the charity moves towards its centenary in 2031, their key aims are to conserve, restore and share even more of Scotland’s unique heritage.
How you can help
The National Trust for Scotland is Scotland’s largest conservation charity, funded through membership and donations, with a mission to protect, share and speak up for Scotland’s magnificent natural, built and cultural heritage.
It cares for more than 100 sites, from ancient houses to battlefields, castles, mills and gardens, along with our coastlines, islands and mountain ranges – and huge diversity of plants and animals which depend upon them.
The places in their care hold special memories for so many: of adventures, exploring, holidays, learning and discovering.
Gifts in wills make a huge difference to the Trust’s work. They help to support the charity’s rangers, gardeners, conservators, archaeologists and experts to continue all their vital work across Scotland. Gifts of all sizes can help to ensure future generations can experience, explore and enjoy the places in their care as we do today.
Leave a legacy that lasts
After you’ve looked after family and friends, including a gift in your will can help the National Trust for Scotland to continue protecting the magnificent places in its care for generations to come.
Visit www.nts.org.uk/fundraise-for-us/gifts-in-wills to register your interest by completing their gifts in wills interest form; you can also download the Trust’s helpful guide to gifts in wills.
To contact the Trust directly about including a gift in your will, please email legacy@nts.org.uk
- To find out more about supporting their conservation work in this way, visit nts.org.uk/fundraise-for-us/gifts-in-wills
