A man is fighting for his life following an incident at a Glasgow hospital.

At around 12.55pm this afternoon, police raced to Stobhill Hospital after an alarm was raised.

It is understood that a man appeared to have fallen from a height in the hospital's foyer.

One witness contacted the Glasgow Times to share their account of the incident and said that medical teams hurried to attend to him before police arrived at the scene.

Officers have confirmed that a 44-year-old man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he remains now.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Tuesday, October 25, we received a report of a concern for person in the Balornock Road area of Glasgow.

“A 44-year-old man has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as critical.”

A spokesperson for the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "We are working with Police Scotland to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident at Stobhill Hospital.

"While our principal concern is for the person involved in the incident, we have put in place appropriate support for others who may have been affected, including our staff."