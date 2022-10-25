A police officer is being investigated in connection with the alleged rape of another officer. 

Police Scotland has confirmed one of their officers remains suspended while an investigation is carried out. 

Police Scotland received a report of serious sexual assault on Friday, October 14. 

It is understood the alleged incident took place at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan Castle, Kincardine. 

The venue is both the corporate headquarters of the Scottish force and acts as a key training ground. 

It opened for police training in 1954. 

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Spiers said: "A report of a serious sexual assault was received on Friday, 14 October, 2022 and an investigation by a team of specialist officers was launched immediately.

"An officer was also suspended at that time. He remains suspended while this investigation continues."

 

 