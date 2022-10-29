What’s the story?

Blockbuster.

Can I have a “P” please, Bob?

Erm, that was Blockbusters. This is Blockbuster – no S. It is a new 10-part Netflix comedy series.

Tell me more.

Cast your mind back to the not-so-dim-and-distant past when finding something decent to watch relied largely on four terrestrial TV channels or visiting the nearest video shop.

Randall Park – known for his roles in Fresh Off The Boat, WandaVision and Young Rock – plays Timmy Yoon, billed as “an analogue dreamer living in a 5G world”.

When Timmy discovers that he is operating the last Blockbuster movie rental store in America, he and his loyal staff must band together to convince customers that their retro business model offers something that the big streaming corporations can’t: a human connection.

Be kind, rewind?

I see what you did there. Remember how Video Killed The Radio Star? Well, streaming killed the video store (technically the DVD store, but you get the gist). Which is all very meta given that it is streaming giant Netflix behind this nostalgia-laden TV show.

Who is in the cast?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero plays Timmy’s long-time crush Eliza Walker, with Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur and Olga Merediz rounding out the eclectic gang of Blockbuster employees.

When can I watch?

Blockbuster arrives on Netflix this Thursday.