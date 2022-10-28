THINK of the most spectacular journeys in Scotland, and the majestic peaks of the Highlands might spring to mind.

But it is actually one that passes through Greenock and Gourock that has been voted the most scenic.

For the Clyde Flyer 901-906, from Glasgow’s Buchanan Bus Station to Largs, is the only Scottish one to feature in a list of the UK’s top 10 most scenic bus journeys.

A SunLife survey analysed Instagram hashtags of more than 40 bus routes across the UK to find out which were the most beautiful and the Clyde Flyer 901-906, which runs every 15 minutes, came in at number three.

First place on the list went to the Coastliner 840 route provided by Transdev Bus Company, which is known for its impressive panoramic views from Leeds via York through to Whitby, while Brighton and Hove’s Coaster 12 and 12A closely followed in second position.

The McGill’s route, a commuter service that operates up to every 15 minutes throughout the year from Glasgow to the seaside resort of Largs in North Ayrshire, passes through Greenock, Gourock and Wemyss Bay as it makes its way along the River Clyde and Firth of Clyde coast.

McGill's Clyde Flyer 901-906 came in third place in the list. (Image: newsquest)

The route offers views across the Clyde Estuary to the mountains of the south-west Highlands and proves popular with daytrippers from Glasgow, many of whom in taking the bus route replicate the journey they once made by boat ‘doon the watter’ on holiday to the coast in years gone by.

A number of landmarks are also to be found on the route such as Gourock Outdoor Pool, the oldest heated swimming pool in Scotland, the much-loved Wemyss Bay Station, which was named among the 37 most beautiful train stations in the world this year by international design and decoration magazine House & Garden, and Nardini’s of Largs, arguably Scotland’s most famous ice cream parlour.

Responding to the news of the Clyde Flyer’s inclusion in the most scenic UK bus routes list, Gordon Smith, VisitScotland Regional Director said: “Passengers on The Clyde Flyer route are treated to dramatic views whichever seat they sit on, with The Firth of Clyde and Clyde Muirshiel Regional Park on either side of the journey.

“Visitors can enjoy many scenic bus journeys in Scotland connecting cities, towns and countryside, travelling along coastlines or through the two national parks.”

Ralph Roberts, CEO at McGill’s Group, said: “The Clyde Flyer has been an immensely popular route for McGill’s and we’re delighted that it features in the top three in the scenic route list – although we’re slightly biased and think it could easily be number one!

“It is a popular route for lots of different groups, including families and commuters heading in and out of Glasgow, but it’s a service that has always enjoyed popularity with daytrippers and tourists who appreciate the majestic views over the water towards Dumbarton, around Inverclyde and down the North Ayrshire coast to Largs. The service runs every 15 minutes and it is a quick and easy service to also hop on and off at for stops such as Inverkip and Wemyss Bay, and that’s probably part of its year-round appeal with non-commuters. Even when the sun isn’t shining – perish the thought – it always attracts passengers just keen to enjoy the scenery and the journey.”

With Scotland blessed with such breathtaking scenery that regularly sees it voted among the most beautiful countries in the world there are plenty of other scenic bus routes to be found.

Some of the best include: The 926 Scottish Citylink service between Glasgow to Campbeltown, which travels through Scotland’s West Coast and down through the Kintyre peninsula by Inverarary, Loch Lomond and The Rest and be Thankful.

There is also the 916 service from Glasgow to Uig, which passes some of the most iconic sights in Scotland, including Loch Lomond, Glen Coe, Ben Nevis and the Isle of Skye.