A police investigation is underway after the GlasGLOW site was targeted by vandals in the early hours of Saturday.
Graffiti was scrawled across key pieces of the light show in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens, regarded as the biggest Halloween event in the UK.
Organisers itison said the incident occurred "following weeks of trolling by eco extremists”, who claimed they were “abusing wildlife and destroying the gardens by hosting GlasGLOW in the Botanics”. They have strongly refuted the claims.
GlasGLOW event founder and itison CEO, Oli Norman, released a statement condemning the vandalism.
It read: “Alongside the entire team I’m saddened and disgusted by the mindless vandalism that took place at GlasGLOW early this morning.
“This behaviour has nothing to do with the climate emergency or protecting wildlife, and everything to do with a small minority of individuals trying to tell us what we can and can’t do in our public spaces.
“We have been accused of ‘green washing’ for using biofuels and donating tens of thousands to local charities and labelled ‘corporate greedy’ for employing over 270 local people to deliver GlasGLOW.
“We are a local company putting on an event bringing families and friends together to spread light and joy in the dark months. These trolls should be ashamed of themselves – not only are they disrupting a much-loved event, but they have undermined the cause of environmental groups that genuinely want to drive change.”
Police are appealing for anyone with information that may assist their investigation to come forward.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "On Saturday, October 29, police received a report of a vandalism that took place earlier that morning at an event in Botanic Gardens, Glasgow. Police enquiries are ongoing into this report and anyone with information that may assist the enquiry should contact 101 with reference 1472 of 29 October."
