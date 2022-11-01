The leader of Dundee City Council has branded scenes which saw fireworks being thrown at cars and bonfires being lit across roads in the city as “absolutely disgusting”.

Councillor John Alexander said he was “angry” following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Kirkton area of Dundee on Monday evening.

Police were present in the area, with images and footage on social media showing them in riot gear, since around 5.30pm.

One woman, whose car was hit with a brick, told local newspaper The Courier: "I was driving at the roundabout at Old Glamis near Balgowan Avenue when this started.

“Bricks, barriers and fireworks were being thrown at vehicles.

“The side our car was damaged while we had our six-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

“Another car had its windscreen smashed nearby. We called 999 and they said they were aware of what was going on.”

Locals shared footage of youths appearing to light fires on roads, blocking access and forcing cars to drive over grass verges; bins on fire in scenes Mr Alexander said were expected in “an action movie” or “war-torn nation”.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Alexander said: “This isn’t just a wee bonfire. Blocking roads with bins ablaze, smashing up cars and damaging our schools are scenes that you expect in an action movie or war-torn nation.

“I’m shocked but more than that, I’m angry. This reckless behaviour endangers lives, with emergency vehicles unable to pass on Balgowan Avenue and it costs residents and every taxpayer money.

“I hope that every single one of those individuals responsible is identified and dealt with appropriately.

“Given the age of many of those in the videos and images (I guess), I expect that parents will be equally as outraged and questioning their children, if they knew they were out in that area tonight. Where were your kids tonight? Please ask them.”

Mr Alexander said the behaviour “reflected really poorly” on the whole community and took Kirkton “back four decades”.

There were also reports of fireworks and bricks being thrown at vehicles as well as vandalism to a local school.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 5.30pm on Monday to a report of a disturbance in the Balgowan Avenue and Old Glamis Road area of Dundee.”