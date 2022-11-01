An electrical fault due to a fire has caused commuter chaos this morning as ScotRail cancels a number of services.

Shortly after 7.40am the firm announced on Twitter that all lines between Glasgow Queen Street Low Level and Bellgrove are closed.

This will impact services running between Edinburgh and Helensburgh, Milngavie and Balloch.

In a later update, ScotRail has confirmed that emergency services are now on site as they race to fix the fault.

All services on the route are subject to delay or cancellation as overhead lines remain switched off.

 

At 8am, Network Rail revealed that the fault was caused by a "small fire".