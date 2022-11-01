PHYSIOTHERAPISTS in Scotland have voted to strike over pay for the first time in the latest threat to NHS staffing this winter.

Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) voted by 79 per cent in favour of walkouts in a turnout of 63%.

Nine in 10 also voted for action short of a strike in the ballot, which ran from October 4 to 31.

It comes after midwives in Scotland also voted overwhelmingly in favour of strikes, with industrial action expected to hit the health service in the run up to Christmas.

Nurses and doctors are also considering action over pay.

The CSP said the ballot result means its members can take action in the next six months.

However, it said it will first run an online consultation on the revised pay offer which was announced by the Scottish Government shortly before the ballot closed before taking any decision on industrial action.

Under the flat rate offer, all eligible NHS staff would get uplift in their salaries of £2,205 each - equivalent to an average pay rise of 7%, or 11% for the lowest paid. The previous NHS pay offer was 5%.

The CSP said this was an improved offer for lower paid staff but remained "significantly below inflation for many", especially for experienced physiotherapy clinicians who are in short supply. The CSP has also criticised the revised pay offer as "divisive".

Current data shows that nearly one in 10 physiotherapist posts in Scotland were vacant by the end of June this year - and as high at 16% in the Borders region - compared to 6% in June 2019.

In total, the health service has around 350 fewer physiotherapists than it needs to meet demand for services such rehabilitation following strokes and falls.

Alex MacKenzie, chair of council at the CSP and a clinician in the NHS, said: "These results are a clear reflection of the anger and disillusionment felt by our members working in the NHS in Scotland.

"We are working under extreme pressure, caused in no small part by a workforce crisis that threatens to be exacerbated by a pay offer so far below inflation.

"It’s incredible that instead of responding to those pressures with a constructive offer, the Scottish government came out last week with a new offer that not only still falls far short of our claim but also leaves some staff significantly worse off than under the original offer.

"That this was our first ever ballot on pay demonstrates how reluctantly we pursue this path but we feel we have no choice in the face of an offer that will cause such damage to living standards and our ability to recruit and retain staff.

"This was a vote to protect the quality of care the NHS can offer to patients and we strongly urge the Scottish Government to return to the table with a fair offer for all."

On Friday, more than 88% of midwives and maternity support workers in Scotland voted to strike in a ballot on pay organised by the Royal College of Midwives.

The RCM said the Scottish Government's flat rate pay offer made “no meaningful difference” overall and represented a “a reduction” for many in its workforce, especially given spiralling inflation.

Jaki Lambert, director for Scotland at the RCM, said: “Our members’ feelings on their pay and the derisory offer from the Scottish Government are patently clear.

“It reveals their disgust at a massively below-inflation pay offer that goes nowhere near to catching up with inflation or makes up for years of pay freezes and pay stagnation.

The RCM, which is due to ballot members in England and Wales on strike action from November 11, said the move to industrial action in Scotland will have to be approved by the RCM’s elected board first, but that adequate notice will be given to ensure that "safe care for mothers and babies is always prioritised” during any work stoppages.

Meanwhile, Unison has launched a consultative ballot of its NHS worker members asking them to vote on whether to accept the £2,205 pay offer.

The consultation will run until November 14.

The trade union suspended its official postal strike ballot on the previous 5% offer when the revised proposal was received from the Scottish Government.

Chair of Unison Scotland’s health committee Wilma Brown said: “The flat rate pay offer of £2,205 is significantly different from previous offers so UNISON will be consulting NHS staff.

"They are the ones who will ultimately decide whether they are willing to accept it.

"It’s important everyone has their say and members are urged to check their emails to make sure they use their vote.”