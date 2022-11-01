A warning has been issued to remind Scots of the "potentially catastrophic consequences" of flying drones near airports.

It comes after a number of the remotely piloted aircrafts were spotted nearby Glasgow Airport's flight path.

Operating drones in the vicinity of airports and airfields without permission is a criminal offence.

The joint warning comes from Police Scotland, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and airport operators.

After a number of sightings of drones nearby its flightpath, a spokesperson for Glasgow Airport warned this could lead to "catastrophic loss of life".

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “Operating a drone or unmanned aircraft within the airport’s flight restriction zone is a criminal offence and those convicted of doing so could face up to five years in prison and an unlimited fine.

“The flight restriction zone extends to a 2.5 nautical mile circle radius from the runway with extensions out with protecting the flightpath for arrival and departures.

“Endangering the crew and passengers of an aircraft is extremely dangerous and could lead to a catastrophic loss of life."

Inspector David Ferguson, of Police Scotland’s Aviation Security and Safety Unit, warned of a "significant" rise in use of the small aircrafts.

He added: "What may seem like a harmless pastime or hobby could have potentially catastrophic consequences if the drone is flown in a location which poses a threat to aircraft.

“We also actively engage with drone pilots to encourage responsible use of the aircraft and ensure they do not interfere with the operations at airports as well as more rural airfields.

“If you intend to fly a drone you need to fly safely and follow the rules. The CAA sets these out in its Dronecode.”

Failing to follow the CAA's 'Dronecode' could lead to criminal prosecution.

Johnathan Nicholson, of the UK CAA, said: "Drones can be great fun but people must fly them safely and follow the rules. Breaking the CAA’s Dronecode and failing to fly responsibly could result in criminal prosecution, including imprisonment.

“Anyone operating a drone must do so responsibly and observe all relevant rules and regulations. The rules for flying drones are designed to keep everybody safe.

“The CAA’s Dronecode provides advice on how to fly your drone safely and follow the rules.”