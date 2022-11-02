On Friday, 11 November, the winners of The Herald Law Awards of Scotland 2022 will be announced in front of an audience of leading legal figures.

Since 2004, these awards have recognised the outstanding contribution made by individuals, practices and organisations across the legal profession.

The awards ceremony itself is an opportunity to network and to celebrate the achievements of a sector that contributes so much to the reputation of the country, both at home and on the international stage, and a few places still remain available for those who want to be there on the night.

And It promises to be a very exciting night, with more than 40 legal firms, departments and professionals in the running for a total of 17 different awards covering every aspect of the law in Scotland, from criminal and civil practice to pro bono work and conveyancing.

The judges, who include advocate Usman Tariq and Frances McMenamin QC, have already reached their decisions and now it just remains for the winners to be announced during a ceremony that will be hosted by Jennifer Reoch.

But it isn’t just the finalists who are looking forward to the evening; sponsors too are anticipating the outcome of this year’s judging and the spotlight that it shines on the contribution made to society by the work of this sector.

Murray Etherington, President of the Law Society of Scotland, sponsors of both the Innovation Award and the Solicitor of the Year award, said: “The Herald Law Awards shine a light on some of the inspirational individuals and respected law firms who comprise the Scottish Legal profession.

“The Law Society is committed to nurturing an environment where a diverse and vibrant profession can grow and thrive. We are proud to sponsor the Innovation Award which celebrates the profession’s ability to evolve and adapt in response to ever changing commercial and social demands.

“Meanwhile Scottish solicitors play an integral role in the lives of individuals, communities and businesses across Scotland. Their contribution is an essential part of civic Scotland as we know it.”

Other sponsors include Sheriff Officers, Stirling Park and Ronnie Murison, Director of Sheriff Officer Services, said:”I am very much looking forward to finding out more about the work of all the finalists, many of whom have gone above and beyond for their clients and who inspire us with their outstanding achievements.

“Congratulations in particular to the Debt Recovery Team of the Year and Litigation Team of the Year finalists, which Stirling Park is sponsoring again this year. It is great to see these high achievers recognised for their hard work and dedication throughout 2022.”

And Meena Bahanda, Head of Legal - Scotland, Idex Consulting, sponsors of the Law Firm of the Year Award - Scottish Independents, and also one of the judges, said: “Congratulation to all the nominees for this years’ The Herald Law Awards 2022.

“When the Judging Panel met there was so much debate amongst us simply because of the large number of excellent entries to consider from individuals, firms and organisations, so we are really looking forward to the event on 11 November when the winners will finally be announced.”

For more details of the event and of tickets for the evening, visit www.newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/lawawards/