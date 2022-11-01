Fans of Dutch football club Ajax have swarmed the streets of Glasgow city centre on their way to Ibrox.

The team is due to face Rangers on Tuesday at 8pm as part of their Europa League run.

Footage sent to the Glasgow Times captured hundreds of supporters can be seen marching in the city's Bath Street, chanting and lighting flares.



Videos posted on Twitter also show the masses, near Queen Street, getting ready for the game.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment but did not confirm that officers are in attendance as the fans move.

A spokesperson also added: "It is up the football clubs to provide messaging to fans ahead of matches, not Police Scotland."

