REMEMBER, remember … it’s the fifth of November. It seems hard to believe that the fireworks season is here already, so swift has the year been, but it is indeed Bonfire Night and Scotland has risen to the occasion to light up the night sky and bring families together once again for the historic tradition that dates back to the 17th century, when Guy Fawkes’s gunpowder plot to blow up parliament and kill the King went awry.

And so, all these centuries on, after a pandemic-induced quieter bonfire season for the last couple of years, November 5 is back with a veritable bang.

Edinburgh and Glasgow have announced they are not holding official events this year, but elsewhere, across the country, official bonfires and fireworks displays are taking place to keep families and youngsters entertained and the fire service has in fact urged people to attend these organised events, rather than having their own gatherings.

So, if you fancy bundling up and venturing out into the night to see the colourful waterfalls and spirals, chrysanthemums and coconut fireworks whistling into the sky, here are some options from a vast array on offer.

Strathclyde Country Park, Lanarkshire

Set in 400 hectares of countryside in the River Clyde valley, Strathclyde Country Park is a popular spot at all times of the year, with adventure playgrounds and a watersports centre among the attractions. Tonight, North and South Lanarkshire Councils are joining forces to host a public firework display at the park from 6.30pm, although the atmosphere will begin to heat up earlier, with food outlets opening from 4.30pm and music playing, while a bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm. Organisers advise the ticketless firework display can be seen from locations around the park, with solar lights lining the edges of some of paths to guide visitors. They also advise the event is expected to be very busy and there is limited parking within the park, so the advice is to arrive early and travel by public transport where possible. “Our fireworks display at Strathclyde Country Park returns this year to allow local people to celebrate Guy Fawkes night safely,” said North Lanarkshire Provost Kenny Duffy. “The 30-minute display will feature music from around the world alongside spectacular fireworks which can be seen from right around the park. Advice from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is to attend a professionally organised display to ensure our communities stay safe.”

Troon, South Ayrshire

Troon Round Table are organising the South Ayrshire town’s fireworks display tonight, taking place at the North Shore Road, overlooking the Firth of Clyde and over to the Isle of Arran. Like many other similar events, it was cancelled due to Covid and then did not take place last year, so this marks the return of the popular event that draws thousands to the shore front. Troon Round Table advise anyone interested in attending to keep an eye on their Facebook page, adding: “It has come to our attention that there is a planned Network Rail strike on Saturday 5th November. We will continue to monitor the situation but at this stage it looks like no train travel available to Troon or Barassie Station. Please plan your trip carefully as this will likely cause increased traffic within Troon area. We would strongly encourage anyone coming to our display to use the ABP Port Car Parking for a small donation of £2-£5 to Whiteleys Retreat and Ayrshire Cancer Support.”

The event is due to begin at 7.30pm, with a funfair taking place from 4pm. Tickets are not required but £5 donations to bucket collectors on the night are suggested.

Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen

The Granite City’s spectacular fireworks display is set to return to the Beach Esplanade tonight for the first time since 2019. Missing from the calendar like so many other events due to the Covid restrictions, the event – organised by Aberdeen City Council – usually draws around 10,000 people. This year, it will also be the first feature in the city’s 2022 Winter Festival programme. Attractions include fire jugglers and a charity firework from 7pm, with the main fireworks lighting up the sky from 8pm.

Aberdeen City Council Co-leader, Councillor Alex Nicoll, said: “We are keenly anticipating the return of the fireworks display at the Beach Boulevard this year. The event has proven extremely popular with families and people of all generations over the years and it will be exciting for the public to experience the fantastic display that Fireworx Scotland have put together.” Park and Ride buses will be available from Bridge of Don, Kingswells, and Souter Head Road at Aberdeen Altens Hotel (formerly Altens Thistle Hotel) to bring people to and from the event. Return travel is available for £3 for adults, £1.50 for children and £7 for a family ticket for up to two adults and three children.

South Inch, Perth

Perth’s bonfire night extravaganza is run by Perth Strathearn 200 Round Table and takes place tonight on the South Inch, with all proceeds going to good causes. Organisers say it is “the best way to warm up on a cold night”, adding: “Perth Strathearn Roundtable are very excited to say that life is slowly getting back to normal and this year will see the return of the funfair, bonfire and fireworks – we hope to see you all there.” The funfair starts at 6pm, with the bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks due to start at 7.30pm. Local bands The Irritable Owls and Cover Daddy will be performing from 6pm. The event is free of charge but donations are welcome to Perth Strathearn Round Table. The event is expected to draw large crowds.

Bught Park, Inverness

The capital of the Highlands managed to have a display last year, understood to be the only local authority-run firework display in Scotland, watched by many thousands from vantage points across the city in order to comply with the social-distancing guidelines in place at that time. Tonight’s 2022 Big Bang Bonfire is not burdened by restrictions, with the the traditional bonfire and firework display due to take place in the city’s Bught Park. Gates open at 5pm and the firework display will end just before 7pm. The Provost of Inverness, Councillor Glynis Sinclair, Chair of the City of Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group said: “The members of the working group are delighted to see the bonfire and firework display return to the city calendar.

“We really want to make this a family event, so following on from last year’s feedback, we have opted to start the display earlier than usual to make sure families with younger children are able to take part and not make it too late an evening.”

Those attending are asked to make plans to park in the city centre car parking locations and walk to the Bught area to see the display.

Knockhill, Fife

At Scotland’s national motor sport centre, the high-octane annual bonfire and fireworks event is back in action today. Gates open at 1.30pm for what is described as a family-friendly event focusing on motorsport entertainment, suitable for young children, with plenty of activities on site to keep them amused, as well as “spectacular action on the track” to thrill all. The organisers say “there is no other event quite like it in Scotland!” It closes with a fireworks display at 5.45pm and attendees are advised to “remember to wrap up, especially the young ones. We’ll provide as much lighting as we can, but please bring additional torches for making your way to and from your vehicles as this event will run into darkness”. Free entry for children 0-12, with tickets then ranging from £8 to £16.

Peebles, Scottish Borders

Peebles Firework Display begins tonight with the lighting of the bonfire at 7pm in the town’s Victoria Park, before the fireworks at 7.30pm. A £5 donation is suggested per adult, with 100% of funds raised going to Peebles Foodbank. The event is organised by Peebles Round Table, who last year raised £13,000 through various fundraising activities, with the annual fireworks display and Santa’s sleigh being the most well-known. The organisers say: “Following on from 2021, our most successful fireworks display ever, we can’t wait to bring to you another free to enter fireworks extravaganza. We are proudly supported by Stobo Castle Health Spa. All of the money raised goes back into our community. We know that this winter will be a hard one for many in our community. To help those who need it most, this 2022 we will be supporting the Peebles Foodbank. Please enjoy our magical show and give generously.”

Glasgow Fort

Community Events Scotland is hosting the Glasgow North East Fireworks Festival at Glasgow Fort today, running from 11am to 9.30pm, with a funfair and performances throughout the day, building up to the night’s events. The free event includes stage performances (tribute band Little Mix Magic play at 2:30pm). The fireworks display will take place from 7:30pm and Glaswegian band Scheme will close the event from 8-9pm. No booking is required but the event is likely to be very popular and attendees are advised to arrive early. Organisers say the event “focuses on offering the community a safe space to come together and celebrate in a controlled environment, helping to reduce the number of smaller displays held in the local area as well as minimise the misuse of fireworks”.

Cooper Park, Elgin

Organised by Rotary Elgin, the annual Bonfire and Fireworks Display takes place in the Moray town’s Cooper Park this evening. The Bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the Fireworks Display by Moray Firth Fireworks Ltd will start about 7pm.

Entry to the park is free, but the organiser note they “rely on the generosity of the good folk of Elgin and District making donations on the way into and out of the Cooper Park on the night”, adding: “Year on year the costs associated with staging this event have increased and this year the expected expenditure is over £12,000. Rotary Elgin rely almost exclusively on people donating money into our blue Rotary buckets as they enter and also leave the Cooper Park on the evening. Without generous donations we simply can’t afford to stage this event year on year.” As with many events, sparklers are not allowed in the park.

Whitelee Windfarm, Eaglesham

Not everyone is a fireworks fan. It can be a tricky time of year for nervous pets, so there is a special event planned especially for our four-legged friends At Whitelee Windfarm Visitor Centre, around 16 miles from Glasgow city centre, the venue’s countryside rangers have announced their “Nae Fireworks Night” is returning, offering a peaceful haven. They say: “If you’re looking for somewhere quiet to get away and walk your dog(s), in the company of other like-minded owners, then Whitelee Windfarm is the place for you. The Whitelee Countryside Rangers, Whitelee Visitor Centre and ScottishPower Renewables staff will be on site to run the event and do our very best to maintain a firework-free zone.” The centre is open to dogs and owners for hot drinks and cake from 6-9pm.

* Overall, the raft of organised events are aiming to make bonfire night safer for everyone. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “It is safer, better for the environment and often less expensive to attend organised public firework displays.

“If you are unable to attend an organised display, we would ask you to consider the impact of fireworks on people and animals. It is often children rather than adults who are injured by fireworks.

“The noise and lights that fireworks emit can also be overwhelming for people with a sensory impairment and those with neurological differences such as autism. Animals can also find fireworks particularly distressing.”

And for nervous pets, the RSPCA recommend a variety of measures to help, including playing music or TV to mask the noise, providing hiding spaces in quiet corners of your home, keeping them inside and walking dogs during daylight hours. More information is available at www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/general/fireworks