A MAN is to stand trial accused of a string of offences against 13 women including attempted murder, domestic abuse, sexual offences and financial crimes amounting to tens of thousands of pounds.

Christopher Harkins is accused of seizing an ex-partner by her throat and endangering her life by restricting her breathing.

Charges state that he pushed her, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground and seized her face after she refused to have sex with him in a toilet.

The 36-year-old is also alleged to have raped another woman while she was asleep and, when she woke up, grabbed her neck and held her down.

He is also said to have threatened the same woman by telling her he would post a video online of her having sex.

The case called at a hearing in the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday morning where lawyers for the accused pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all charges.

Prosecutors also allege that Harkins fraudulently obtained money from several women by pretending to them he had booked a holiday then asking for their share of the cost.

On other instances it is said that he provided false information in the name of different girlfriends to fraudulently obtain money from various organisations including Hitatchi Personal Finance, wonga.com, the Nationwide Building Society and Amigo Loans.

Prosecutors claim that, in 2019, Harkins pretended to another woman that his business accounts were frozen and had her pay him sums of money amounting to £75,300.

He is said to have told the same story to another woman and obtained £12,000 from her.

It is also claimed that Harkins obtained amounts adding up to £25,000 from a different woman by telling her that his family was being threatened for payment by unknown males.

It is also stated among the charges that Harkins damaged the property of various women, including throwing a laptop, and that he stole a mobile phone.

Charges against Harkins, whose address is listed as Helensburgh, span dates from January 2013 to December 2019 at various addresses, including in Glasgow, Paisley, Whitburn, Airdrie and East Kilbride.

Lord Matthews set a trial date for the High Court, Glasgow, in July next year and proceedings are expected to last for 10 days.