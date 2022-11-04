On Thursday, 1 December the winners of The Herald Scottish Family Business Awards in association with Business Gateway will be revealed in a glittering ceremony in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow and today the finalists have been announced.
Among those in the running are food producers, hospitality venues, retailers, manufacturers and service companies from across the country, who have so far impressed the judges with their business sense and commitment to staff and the communities in which they operate.
This year there are 14 different categories including Business Innovation Award, Customer Service Excellence and a special Outstanding Contribution Award, sponsored by Strathclyde Business School.
John Anderson, Director of Growth at Strathclyde Business School said: "What a fantastic line-up we have for this year’s Scottish Family Business Awards. The great spread of family businesses from all sectors and all parts of Scotland clearly demonstrates what our own experience as family business researchers and practitioners tells us - that family businesses make a hugely significant contribution to the Scottish Economy. We are committed to raising the profile of this vital sector with the Scottish Government and its agencies with hard evidence and this year’s finalists provide that hard evidence. Congratulations to all of them and we thank them for standing up to be counted."
Norma Stewart, Partner and family business expert at Azets, says “Entries this year showcase the best of family business in Scotland and reinforce their vital contribution to Scotland and the wider economy.
Scottish family businesses have tackled the challenges of a pandemic, looming recession and uncertainty, whilst remaining driven and resolute. This year’s finalists demonstrate true determination and we look forward to celebrating the achievements and successes of family businesses on awards night.”
Hugh Lightbody, Chief Officer, Business Gateway, said: "My congratulations go out to all of this year’s finalists. The high calibre of entries demonstrates the resilience of family businesses in what has been another challenging year. I am very much looking forward to the evening and for everyone to hear about the vital contribution which family businesses make to the Scottish economy."
“The quality of nominations this year has been a firm reminder of the number of high quality family businesses which are operating in Scotland today and all of the nominees and Finalists should proud of their achievements to date. Virgin Money are delighted to be sponsoring the Small/Medium Family Business of the Year category, recognising a space in the market which is very much the foundation stone of our regional economy .” said David Henderson, Head of Strategic Finance, Virgin Money UK.
The categories include Best Innovation Award, amongst the finalists for which are whisky blenders and bottlers, Douglas Laing & Co; Allied Vehicles Ltd; The Inn at Kippen and Union Technical Services Ltd, providers of energy efficiency solutions.
The Green Family Business of the Year Award, the finalists for which are Brewster Brothers, The Beauty of Marble Ltd and The Oak Tree Inn/Frasers of Balmaha, will go to that business which the judges decide has best demonstrated an innovative approach to reducing their environmental impact, while Rural Family Business of the Year Title will recognise the vital role that businesses play in providing employment and wealth in rural comunities.
From the Fastest Growing Family Business sponsored by Business Gateway to the International Growth Award, there will be recognition too for those companies who are boldly widening their customer base and who have achieved significant success as a result, while there will also be recognition for small-scale concerns, such as The Angel’s Share Glass and The Wee Book Company Ltd, who are just two of the finalists in the micro category of the Scottish Family Business of the Year Award.
Of course all companies rely on the efforts of individuals and the Recognition Award will be presented to a member of staff who has shown loyalty and dedication, working hard to make an outstanding contribution and amongst the finalists in this category are Ed Monaghan of Mactaggart & Mickel group and Gerry Facenna of Allied Vehicles.
And while it has long been recognised that passing on the baton can be a challenge, the Next Generation Award, sponsored by Zonal Retail Data Systems, will highlight those family businesses who have made successful transitions , amongst them John Mitchell (Grangemouth) Ltd, Caulders Garden Centres, The Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club, Christies (Fochabers) Limited and Diamond Industrial Supplies.
The event itself promises to be an evening of celebration and encouragement for the whole sector and a recognition of the importance of family businesses to the economic and community life of Scotland. Full details can be found at www.newsquestscotlandevents.com.
2022 Finalists:
Fastest Growing Family Business sponsored by Business Gateway
- The Beauty of Marble Limited
- The Paint Shed
- The Power Within Training & Development Ltd
- Wholesale Domestic Equipment Company Ltd
Business Innovation Award
- Allied Vehicles Limited
- Douglas Laing & Co
- Plsea Ltd (The Inn At Kippen)
- Union Technical Services Ltd
Customer Service Excellence
- Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors
- BlueSky Experiences Ltd
- Caulders Garden Centres (A Caulder & Co Ltd)
- Plsea Ltd (The Inn At Kippen)
Green Family Business of the Year
- Brewster Brothers
- The Beauty of Marble Limited
- The Oak Tree Inn / Frasers of Balmaha
International Growth Award
- Angels' Share Glass
- Douglas Laing & Co
- Hunter Laing & Company Limited
- The Power Within Training & Development Ltd
Commitment to the Community
- Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors
- Plsea Ltd (The Inn At Kippen)
- The Alba Explorers Ltd
- Wholesale Domestic Equipment Company LTD
Rural Family Business of the Year
- BlueSky Experiences Ltd
- Clootie McToot Dumplings
- Glendoick Gardens and Garden Centre
- Plsea Ltd (The Inn At Kippen)
Next Generation Award – sponsored by Zonal Retail Data Systems
- Christies (Fochabers) Limited
- Diamond Industrial Supplies
- John Mitchell (Grangemouth) Ltd
- Kirsty Imrie - Caulders Garden Centres (A Caulder & Co Ltd)
- The Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club, Dumfries
Scottish Family Business of the Year (Micro) – sponsored by Business Gateway
- Angels' Share Glass
- BlueSky Experiences Ltd
- Story + Stage
- The Power Within Training & Development Ltd
- The Wee Book Company Ltd
Scottish Family Business of the Year (Small) – sponsored by Virgin Money
- Diamond Industrial Supplies
- Fore Play Crazy Golf
- Plsea Ltd (The Inn At Kippen)
- Spring Distribution (Scotland) Limited
Scottish Family Business of the Year (Medium) – sponsored by Virgin Money
- A.Alexander & Son (Electrical) Ltd
- Christies (Fochabers) Limited
- Hunter Laing & Company Limited
- Perfect Service Solutions Ltd
- Stag Bakeries Ltd
- The Paint Shed
Scottish Family Business of the Year (Large) - sponsored by Azets UK
- Allied Vehicles Limited
- Caulders Garden Centres (A Caulder & Co Ltd)
- Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels
- D McGhee & Sons Ltd
- Zonal Retail Data Systems
Recognition Award
- Caulders Garden Centres (A Caulder & Co Ltd)
- Christies (Fochabers) Limited
- Ed Monaghan - Mactaggart & Mickel group
- Gerry Facenna - Allied Vehicles
Outstanding Contribution - sponsored by Strathclyde Business School
- TBA on the night
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here