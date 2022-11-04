On Thursday, 1 December the winners of The Herald Scottish Family Business Awards in association with Business Gateway will be revealed in a glittering ceremony in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow and today the finalists have been announced.

Among those in the running are food producers, hospitality venues, retailers, manufacturers and service companies from across the country, who have so far impressed the judges with their business sense and commitment to staff and the communities in which they operate.

This year there are 14 different categories including Business Innovation Award, Customer Service Excellence and a special Outstanding Contribution Award, sponsored by Strathclyde Business School.

John Anderson, Director of Growth at Strathclyde Business School said: "What a fantastic line-up we have for this year’s Scottish Family Business Awards. The great spread of family businesses from all sectors and all parts of Scotland clearly demonstrates what our own experience as family business researchers and practitioners tells us - that family businesses make a hugely significant contribution to the Scottish Economy. We are committed to raising the profile of this vital sector with the Scottish Government and its agencies with hard evidence and this year’s finalists provide that hard evidence. Congratulations to all of them and we thank them for standing up to be counted."

Norma Stewart, Partner and family business expert at Azets, says “Entries this year showcase the best of family business in Scotland and reinforce their vital contribution to Scotland and the wider economy.

Scottish family businesses have tackled the challenges of a pandemic, looming recession and uncertainty, whilst remaining driven and resolute. This year’s finalists demonstrate true determination and we look forward to celebrating the achievements and successes of family businesses on awards night.”

Hugh Lightbody, Chief Officer, Business Gateway, said: "My congratulations go out to all of this year’s finalists. The high calibre of entries demonstrates the resilience of family businesses in what has been another challenging year. I am very much looking forward to the evening and for everyone to hear about the vital contribution which family businesses make to the Scottish economy."

“The quality of nominations this year has been a firm reminder of the number of high quality family businesses which are operating in Scotland today and all of the nominees and Finalists should proud of their achievements to date. Virgin Money are delighted to be sponsoring the Small/Medium Family Business of the Year category, recognising a space in the market which is very much the foundation stone of our regional economy .” said David Henderson, Head of Strategic Finance, Virgin Money UK.

The categories include Best Innovation Award, amongst the finalists for which are whisky blenders and bottlers, Douglas Laing & Co; Allied Vehicles Ltd; The Inn at Kippen and Union Technical Services Ltd, providers of energy efficiency solutions.

The Green Family Business of the Year Award, the finalists for which are Brewster Brothers, The Beauty of Marble Ltd and The Oak Tree Inn/Frasers of Balmaha, will go to that business which the judges decide has best demonstrated an innovative approach to reducing their environmental impact, while Rural Family Business of the Year Title will recognise the vital role that businesses play in providing employment and wealth in rural comunities.

From the Fastest Growing Family Business sponsored by Business Gateway to the International Growth Award, there will be recognition too for those companies who are boldly widening their customer base and who have achieved significant success as a result, while there will also be recognition for small-scale concerns, such as The Angel’s Share Glass and The Wee Book Company Ltd, who are just two of the finalists in the micro category of the Scottish Family Business of the Year Award.

Of course all companies rely on the efforts of individuals and the Recognition Award will be presented to a member of staff who has shown loyalty and dedication, working hard to make an outstanding contribution and amongst the finalists in this category are Ed Monaghan of Mactaggart & Mickel group and Gerry Facenna of Allied Vehicles.

And while it has long been recognised that passing on the baton can be a challenge, the Next Generation Award, sponsored by Zonal Retail Data Systems, will highlight those family businesses who have made successful transitions , amongst them John Mitchell (Grangemouth) Ltd, Caulders Garden Centres, The Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club, Christies (Fochabers) Limited and Diamond Industrial Supplies.

The event itself promises to be an evening of celebration and encouragement for the whole sector and a recognition of the importance of family businesses to the economic and community life of Scotland. Full details can be found at www.newsquestscotlandevents.com.

2022 Finalists:

Fastest Growing Family Business sponsored by Business Gateway

The Beauty of Marble Limited

The Paint Shed

The Power Within Training & Development Ltd

Wholesale Domestic Equipment Company Ltd

Business Innovation Award

Allied Vehicles Limited

Douglas Laing & Co

Plsea Ltd (The Inn At Kippen)

Union Technical Services Ltd

Customer Service Excellence

Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors

BlueSky Experiences Ltd

Caulders Garden Centres (A Caulder & Co Ltd)

Plsea Ltd (The Inn At Kippen)

Green Family Business of the Year

Brewster Brothers

The Beauty of Marble Limited

The Oak Tree Inn / Frasers of Balmaha

International Growth Award

Angels' Share Glass

Douglas Laing & Co

Hunter Laing & Company Limited

The Power Within Training & Development Ltd

Commitment to the Community

Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors

Plsea Ltd (The Inn At Kippen)

The Alba Explorers Ltd

Wholesale Domestic Equipment Company LTD

Rural Family Business of the Year

BlueSky Experiences Ltd

Clootie McToot Dumplings

Glendoick Gardens and Garden Centre

Plsea Ltd (The Inn At Kippen)

Next Generation Award – sponsored by Zonal Retail Data Systems

Christies (Fochabers) Limited

Diamond Industrial Supplies

John Mitchell (Grangemouth) Ltd

Kirsty Imrie - Caulders Garden Centres (A Caulder & Co Ltd)

The Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club, Dumfries

Scottish Family Business of the Year (Micro) – sponsored by Business Gateway

Angels' Share Glass

BlueSky Experiences Ltd

Story + Stage

The Power Within Training & Development Ltd

The Wee Book Company Ltd

Scottish Family Business of the Year (Small) – sponsored by Virgin Money

Diamond Industrial Supplies

Fore Play Crazy Golf

Plsea Ltd (The Inn At Kippen)

Spring Distribution (Scotland) Limited

Scottish Family Business of the Year (Medium) – sponsored by Virgin Money

A.Alexander & Son (Electrical) Ltd

Christies (Fochabers) Limited

Hunter Laing & Company Limited

Perfect Service Solutions Ltd

Stag Bakeries Ltd

The Paint Shed

Scottish Family Business of the Year (Large) - sponsored by Azets UK

Allied Vehicles Limited

Caulders Garden Centres (A Caulder & Co Ltd)

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels

D McGhee & Sons Ltd

Zonal Retail Data Systems

Recognition Award

Caulders Garden Centres (A Caulder & Co Ltd)

Christies (Fochabers) Limited

Ed Monaghan - Mactaggart & Mickel group

Gerry Facenna - Allied Vehicles

Outstanding Contribution - sponsored by Strathclyde Business School