Like many other crypto projects before it, HEX has promised to be a revolutionary new crypto project ever since it launched at the end of 2019. It was seeking to do so through ultra-fast transactions and an interface that was extremely user friendly. There were also a number of incentives and rewards to people who held onto the HEX token and used it.

At first, nothing much was coming of it. For almost two years, the price of HEX remained stagnant.

Then, it spiked, reaching an all-time high of $0.5107 on September 18, 2021. Since then, though, it's been a steady ride down. Over the last 12 months, HEX has lost an astounding 81.39% of its value as of October 31, 2022.

Some investors, though, are looking to HEX as a good investment for the future, as it has gained back 29.18% of its value over the last 30 days. So, what gives? Is HEX a great investment, or is it worth dumping?

The likely answer is that it's time to dump HEX and turn your attention instead to Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT, Calvaria (RIA) and Tamadoge (TAMA) – four crypto projects that are expected to soar in the coming years.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now<<<

HEX Price Prediction

There are some people out there who are trying to look at the last 30 days of increased price as a sign that HEX is going to stay on the rise, and that now is a good time to buy. But, is that really what's going to happen, or is it just a blip on the radar?

Below is a HEX price prediction on where the value could go in the next few years.

Year

Expected low

Expected high

2022

$0.0489951

$0.0529947

2025

$0.159984

$0.189981

2030

$0.979902

$1.19

As you can see, there's quite the variation in expected low and expected high for the HEX price over the next few years. If the predictions hold true, though, HEX would increase by roughly 227% between the end of this year and 2025. Then, it would increase by roughly another 513% between 2025 and 2030.

That would be a pretty solid return, of course, but there are a number of issues with that from a crypto investment standpoint. For one, crypto projects can be very volatile, and HEX has proven to be just that over the last year. It's up and down ride for much of its existence shows that it's not immune to huge fluctuations in price.

That would be a big problem in this case, because in order to get those impressive potential returns listed above, an investor would have to hold onto the asset for a full eight years. In that timeframe, there's no guarantee HEX is still around, as it could completely lose all of its value.

Indeed, there are many better crypto investments on the market, led by Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria and Tamadoge. Let's dive into each one of these below.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now<<<

Invest in These Four Cryptos Instead

Despite a huge drop-off in value over the last year, HEX has started to turn things around in the last 30 days. That has led some people to believe this crypto project could be set for more positive returns in the future.

However, as mentioned above, there are many reasons why it's not set for glory in 2022 or beyond – and why you should invest in these four cryptos instead. But, if you want to do so, you better act fast.

Dash 2 Trade and IMPT are both more than halfway through their Presale Stage 2. Calvaria is already on Presale Stage 3, with 71% of all available tokens sold out. Tamadoge had an extremely successful Beta sale and presale and is now available on the top-tier crypto exchange OKX, on its decentralised and centralised platform.

So, buy any of these four cryptos now before the price goes up even higher in the next stage.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now<<<

Dash 2 Trade

D2T is making it easier for crypto investors everywhere to identify great opportunities in the market. This impressive signal and insight platform provides crypto traders with the same level of data that traditional stock traders enjoy. In addition, it provides social signals, which allows traders to understand what's being talked about for all new and existing crypto projects. There's also a fun weekly prediction contest, and the ability for users to learn from each other to refine their own trading strategies.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now<<<

IMPT

IMPT is revolutionising the carbon offset market by bringing it to the blockchain, making it completely transparent in the process. This allows all transactions to be tracked and monitored, and helps everyone take control of their carbon footprint. Even individuals can reduce their carbon footprint through IMPT by making purchases at any of the number of international brands they have partnered with.

>>>Buy Impt Now<<<

Calvaria

RIA is a new battle card game that's making it easy for non-crypto gamers to understand how P2E works and all the benefits of doing so. By providing a free-to-play version in addition to P2E, Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is giving people a hands-on way to understand how crypto works. This breaks down the barriers of entry for people who are unfamiliar with P2E, showing them how it works and how much they'd earn with P2E – all as they're playing the fun game.

>>>Buy RIA Now<<<

Tamadoge

TAMA is an eco-friendly meme coin that's both pre-mined and deflationary by design. This removes the need for all the super-computing that hogs loads of energy and results in a large amount of fossil fuel emissions. It's also an extremely fun game to play that combines P2E with NFT to build long-term value for users. It's built around the very popular 1990s Tamagotchi game, so it's catching the attention of gamers and investors everywhere.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

This article is brought to you by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.